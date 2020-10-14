A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night in a motorcycle accident on Alcoa Highway.
Louisville resident Derek Evans died at 7:44 p.m. Oct. 13 following injuries from a collision at Topside Road, according to a statement from Alcoa Police Department Chief David Carswell.
Evans was on a motorcycle traveling south on Alcoa Highway and collided with a pickup truck making left turn from Topside Road.
Evans was dead when first responders arrived on the scene, Carswell stated.
The pickup truck driver, Zane Ellis, 37, of Knoxville, was not injured.
The accident is still under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to call the Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111.
