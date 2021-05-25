Twenty-three area seniors received a total of $52,500 this year for continuing their education through the James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships.
Since 2013 the program administered by Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 in Alcoa has distributed more than $400,000 among 138 recipients attending Alcoa, Blount County, Greenback and Maryville public schools. This is the first year Blount County Schools’ Samuel Everett School of Innovation has a student receiving a scholarship.
Working with the high school guidance counselors, the lodge’s committee awarded scholarships this year to:
• Alcoa High School: Braxton W. Baumann, Brylee Cupp, Anthony Conner Landers, Christian Gornto, Thailand Mark Love, Kaylee Lovingood, McKinna Laine Murr, Madison Grace Paul and Jake E. Reeves.
• Heritage High School: Katlin Burger, Jeremiah Dixon, Elli Hawn, Jenna Williams and Rowan H. Wyss.
• William Blount High School: Kayla Anderson, Lily Bookout, Abby Cross, Maggie Garland, Evan Hamilton, Jenna Grace Loudermilk, Casey MacDonald-Risner and Emma Webb.
• Samuel Everett School of Innovation: Madison Nicole Evans.
Since the program began in 2013 with five scholarships, the lodge has awarded 34 to AHS seniors, 31 to MHS, 30 to HHS, 23 to WBHS, and 19 to Greenback, plus the one this year to SESI’s Evans. The daughter of James and Tiffany Evans, she plans to attend Pellissippi State Community College to prepare for a career in pediatric nursing.
William Blount’s Webb is daughter of Lynette Webb and plans to study elementary education at Carson-Newman University. MacDonald-Risner, who plans to study nuclear engineering at the University of Tennessee, is the son of Atmona and Kelli MacDonald-Risner. Laudermilk, studying business administration at Lee University, is the daughter of Jeff and Crystal Laudermilk. Hamilton, studying philosophy at St. John’s College, is the son of Jon and Mandi Hamilton.
Also from WBHS, Garland will be in the pre-health professions program at Pellissippi State and is the daughter of David and Mildred Garland. Cross, studying pre-allied therapy at Bryan College, is the daughter of Brian and Annette Cross. Bookout, who will study kinesiology at UT, is the daughter of Travis and Alison Bookout. Anderson, a business major at UT, is the daughter of Donny and Jama Anderson.
Wyss, who plans to major in environmental studies at Eckerd College, is the son of Alexander and Alane Wyss. Williams, studying accounting at UT, is the daughter of Scott and Connie Williams. Hawn plans to major in pre-med or chemistry at Florida State University and is the daughter of Jeff Hawn and Salina Moffitt. Dixon plans to attend Pellissippi State and is the son of Mark and Karan Dixon. Burger, who plans to attend the University of Virginia, is the daughter of Kevin and Annette Burger.
From Alcoa, Reeves plans to study political science at UT and is the son of Joel and Melissa Reeves. Paul, who plans to study nursing at UT Chattanooga, is the daughter of Ronald and Rebecca Hensley. Murr plans to study biology at Milligan University and is the daughter of Michael and Ashley Murr. Lovingood is heading to the University of Virginia for chemistry and pre-med and is the daughter of Rodney and Carrie Lovingood. Love plans to study pre-dentistry at East Tennessee State University and is the son of Logan and Katelyn Love.
Gornto, studying education at Pellissippi State, is the daughter of David and Joy Gornto. Landers, who plans to major in finance at Wofford College, is the son of T.J. and Courtney Hammontree. Cupp, heading to Tennessee Technological University to study nursing, is the daughter of Scott and Danielle Cupp. Baumann expects to study mechanical or aerospace engineering at Tennessee Tech or UT.
Students attending four-year colleges received $2,500 this year, and those attending community college received $1,250.
Jenkins was one of the first Masons to receive their Master Mason degrees in 1923, when Prudentia Lodge No. 719 was chartered. Funding for the scholarships comes through the Alton and Pauline Doolittle Foundation, based in Los Angeles, by Jenkins’ daughter and son-in-law. Pauline Jenkins Doolittle was an alumna of AHS and Maryville College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.