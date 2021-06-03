UScellular is expanding its 5G network by activating 25 more towers in ast Tennessee this month, company officials announced in a news release Thursday.
This will effect equipment in Dandridge, Gainesboro, Knoxville, Livingston, Oak Ridge, Madisonville, Maryville, Seymour, Speedwell, Tazewell, Wartburg and White Pine.
UScellular already has a significant 5G presence in East Tennessee by being in nearly 40 other towns, according to the release.
This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in East Tennessee with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience, the release states.
