After a two-year delay, Blount County’s 25th Annual Adult Spelling Bee is on for Saturday, April 30, with more than a dozen teams competing in the fundraiser for adult education programs.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the event originally scheduled for 2020, but local businesses and civic groups are back, sponsoring teams with donations to the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the “Stranger Things” series on Netflix, also each are sponsoring a team to support the foundation their aunt Carol Ergenbright helped create in 1986.
“It’s hard to believe that this will be the 25th Adult Spelling Bee,” Ergenbright said. “I have so many happy memories of past ‘Bee’s’ and the wonderful people who participated in them. I think this event is successful because it is a perfect combination of an academic challenge, a social event and an opportunity to help others in our community. And — it’s a lot of fun.”
Teams can register up until Friday, April 29, for $300, and funding half a team is an option for $150.
“We need a few spellers too,” said Jackie Taylor, executive director of the foundation, which will provide those for donors who don’t have their own.
All of the questions will come from “Words of the Champions, Your Key to the Bee,” the official study resource from the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Champs return
“It is a lot of friendly competition,” Taylor said.
The champions of the past three Blount County Adult Spelling Bees, Bob Richmond and Kathleen Mavournim, are expected back to defend their title this year with the team name Empirical Spellers.
In addition to them and the two Stranger Things teams, other already registered teams are sponsored by Alcoa Kiwanis, Blount Memorial Hospital, Chilhowee Club, First United Methodist Church, Maryville Kiwanis, Rotary Club, Smith Life and Legacy, The Daily Times and West Chevrolet.
Arconic Foundation is sponsoring the event, in partnership with the Blount County Public Library.
In past years the spelling bee raised about $4,000 to support programs for adults who are re-entering the workforce or who want to advance their careers. The foundation has provided workforce development and financial literacy lessons for inmates at the Blount County Correctional Facility; job skills training such as resume writing and interviewing; technology training in Microsoft and Google applications; and soft skills for the workplace.
The foundation hopes to know by mid-May if it will receive a grant for the inmate programs and is looking at the possibility of creating on-demand training for employees in local businesses.
Online auction
Saturday, April 30, also will be the start of an online auction, which will end May 15. A bidding station will be available during the spelling bee at the Blount County Public Library.
As in past years, the Duffer brothers have donated signed “Stranger Things” posters for the event’s silent auction, this time from the upcoming fourth season.
Taylor is still accepting items for the auction, which so far also includes donations from Amici, Aubrey’s Restaurant, Cycology Bicycles / Little River Trading Co., artist Jim Stovall, Rock Paper Hair Studio, The Stone Cottage and the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
Fall scrabblemania
Taylor noted that while the foundation held two small online auctions last year fundraising has been difficult in general for nonprofits recently.
Already the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County is planning a fall event: ScrabbleMANIA.
The foundation had hoped to hold one of those in 2020 but had to postpone it too. With six to eight participants on a team and different elements to the competition Taylor expects that to draw an even wider audience than the spelling bee.
