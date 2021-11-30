Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is partnering with MEDIC Regional Blood Center and 103.5 WIMZ to host the 25th annual Camping for Cans.
The event will “honor the legacy of Billy Kidd’s crusade against hunger,” Second Harvest said in a press release.
Kidd was a longtime radio personality at WIMZ who passed away in November 2020. In past years, Kidd camped out in a parking lot for several days and collected cans for the food bank until he had met his donation goal.
This year, Second Harvest and WIMZ will hold a “drive-up and drop-off” event in Kidd’s honor. The community is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate.
“We are so thankful for the support of 103.5 WIMZ and MEDIC Regional Blood Center, Second Harvest Executive Director Elaine Streno said. “Second Harvest relies on events like Camping for Cans to meet the needs of our neighbors and we are endlessly grateful for the community’s support.”
The Camping for Cans event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Food City along Morrell Road in Knoxville. Those who cannot attend the event but would like to support the food bank can donate online at https://virtualfooddrive.second harvestetn.org.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center also will collect blood donations at the event. MEDIC will donate $5 to the food bank for each person who gives blood at the drive.
