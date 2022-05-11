Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 in Alcoa this year distributed a total of $49,000 in scholarships to 27 students from the area’s public schools.
With help from high school guidance counselors, the lodge’s committee this year awarded $2,000 scholarships to students attending four-year colleges and $1,000 to students attending community college.
Since 2013 the James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships the lodge administrators have given more than $450,0000 to 165 students.
Recipients this year are:
• Alcoa High School’s Jonathan Clark, Kylie Haas, Mariam Jaber, Anastasia Lamar, Morgan Elyse Raiford, Savannah Roach, Natalie Roberts, Juan Rodriguez, Cecilia Santibanez and Carolina Soto;
• Greenback School’s June Greene and Lily B. Sampley;
• Heritage High School’s Haylee Davis, Alexandria Hill, Iylie Jones, Grace Neve, Avery Rayfield and Hannah Thomas;
• Maryville High School’s Grace Akard, Lucas James Dixon and Lauren Huffstetler;
• Samuel Everett School of Innovation’s Cohen Matevy; and
• William Blount High School’s Seth Brewer, Emily Esquivel, Anna Lewis, Elijah Turner and Ella Webb.
Funding for the scholarships comes through the Alton and Pauline Doolittle Foundation, based in Los Angeles, by Jenkins’ daughter and son-in-law. Jenkins was one of the first Masons to receive their Master Mason degrees in 1923, when Prudentia Lodge No. 719 was chartered. Pauline Jenkins Doolittle was an alumna of AHS and Maryville College.
From William Blount, Webb plans to study business analytics at the University of Tennessee and is the daughter of Melissa Webb. Turner plans to enroll in pre-physical therapy at Georgetown College and is the son of Richard and Hannah Turner. Lewis, daughter of David and Viaren Lewis, is headed to Tennessee Technological University to study nursing. Also headed to Tennessee Tech, Esquivel plans to study exercise science and physical education and is the daughter of Juan and Claudia Esquivel. Brewer, who will study biochemistry and cellular biology at UT, is the son of Eric and Deborah Brewer.
SESI’s Matevy is the child of Matthew and Courtney Matevy and will major in microbiology at UT.
From Maryville High School, Huffstetler plans to study marketing at Maryville College and is the daughter of Aaron and Erin Huffstetler. Dixon, son of Tabitha Dixon, is headed to East Tennessee State University to study mathematics. Akard, who will study interior design and architecture at Carson-Newman University, is the daugther of Keith and Tammy Akard.
Heritage High School’s Thomas is the daughter of Jonathan and Angela Thomas and will study biosystem engineering at UT. Rayfield, the son of Michelle Rayfield will go to Pellissippi State Community College to study mechanical engineering. At ETSU Neve, daughter of Craig and Kristine Neve, will major in health sciences. Jones will major in elementary education at Pellisssippi State and is the daughter of Jake and Christina Jones. Hill’s major is undecided, but the daughter of Katerine Hill is going to UT. Davis, going to Pellissippi State for business management, is the daughter of Steven and Kathy Davis.
From Greenback, Sampley will study sociology at Pellissippi State and is the daughter of Byron and Kelley Davenport. Greene, who will major in mathematics education at Tennessee Weslyan University, is the daughter of Lori Greene-Kolodziej.
From Alcoa, Soto plans to major in fashion marketing and merchandising at ETSU and is the daughter of Jorge and Claudia Soto. Santibanez, daughter of Maria Chaverria, is going to UT. Rodriguez, son of Jesus and Gloria Juarez, will major in finance at Pellissippi State. Roberts, who will study food and nutrition at the University of Alabama, is the daughter of Michael and Kelly Roberts. Roach, a biology and pre-med major at UT, is the daughter of Ed and Jenean Roach.
Also from Alcoa, Raiford, the daughter of Stephanie Raiford, will major in criminal justice and criminology at ETSU. Lamar, who will study nursing at Maryville College, is the daughter of James and Caroline Lamar. Also headed to Maryville College, Jaber will study biology and is the daughter of Marwa Shoukry-McGinnis. Haas, the daughter of Rick and Heather Haas, plans to study chemistry and neuroscience at UT Martin. Clark, the son of Chris and Nikki Clark, plans to major in nursing at Carson-Newman.
