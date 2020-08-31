Someone came into Lem’s Korner early Saturday, put down $100 and told manager Jill Arwood to make it count toward other customer purchases — excluding gas and lottery tickets — until it ran out.
She did, but the money never ran out.
By Monday morning, it was still going after an unprecedented weekend that Arwood said filled her with elation.
“I get really excited about this,” she said while taking orders as she spoke on the phone. “I have so much joy pumping through my veins I thought someone was going to have to strap me down to keep me from floating away.”
She recalled customers were a little confused when they came in Saturday and were told their purchases already were covered by an anonymous benefactor.
Arwood kept his identity a secret, but she did call him one thing: an angel.
That’s because his donation spread like wildfire. When people learned their purchases had been paid for, they turned around and did-unto-their-neighbor. By the time the marathon of giving seemed to end at 5 p.m. Sunday, Arwood estimated more than 280 people had purchased for others about 480 items. She couldn’t say by press time how much money was actually donated.
“It became infectious,” she said, adding that not only did it touch the hearts of those who gave or who were on the receiving end, it also impacted the person who started it.
Arwood said she couldn’t wait to tell him what had started when he returned early Monday. When he found out, he gave another $50 and the process started over again.
Community legacy
The joy brought by giving was particularly important to Arwood and her family: She said they buried her stepson Friday.
“I believe things happen for a reason,” she said. “My husband is so filled with sorrow. I kind of feel like, (with) this overwhelming joy that is bursting out of me, I can help ease my husband some. Or anybody. Nobody coming in here knew that I was going through that. I don’t know what they’re going through. If that joy can infect me the way it did, I’m hoping it will do the same to others.”
In a Facebook post about what happened at Lem’s over the weekend, Arwood reflected on the filling station-meets-dining spot’s namesake and founder, Lem Edmonson.
“We have no doubt that this was exactly what (he) had in mind 59 years ago when he opened his doors in 1961,” she wrote. Born and raised in Blount County, Edmonson’s 3553 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway business was a family-owned affair.
After sitting empty for years, it was revitalized by local businessman Pete Schlegel. Arwood took over management in January 2019.
“He was all about community. When he opened ... he didn’t sell alcohol, he didn’t sell tobacco,” she explained. “The essence of it was he wanted to keep things pure and do things for the community. That’s what we stick by, too.”
Arwood said the past year and a half has brought its share of blessings, “but this one right here definitely stands out among all of them.”
A ‘little seed’
The “pay-it-forward” board at Lem’s hangs on the wall, accompanied by pictures of Lem himself and snapshots of the restaurant’s reconstruction. On that board, receipts are pinned under directions about how and why to give. “It can be for a single mother/father, first responder, teacher, regular Joe or anyone under the sun,” they read.
Pull a “ticket of love” off the board, bring it to the clerk and redeem the gift.
Saturday and Sunday, that process yielded $11 donated for every $1 spent.
It’s a good customer relations model, Arwood said, but it’s not the business advantage that makes the pay-it-forward board important. “We want everybody who walks through this door to feel like this is a safe space for them,” she said. “There’s no telling how many people walked in this door (this weekend) whose lives were in shambles. Who thought that there was nothing but hate and ugliness in this world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.