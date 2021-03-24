Constitutional Conservatives TN announced it will hold a second annual 2nd Amendment Rally at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, in the third-floor meeting room of the Sevier County Courthouse, 125 Court Ave., Sevierville.
Masks are required at the courthouse.
John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association and an author, will be the keynote speaker.
Harris will discuss both federal and state legislation regarding the Second Amendment.
Admission at the door or online costs $15 per person. Interested Blount Countians can visit constitutionalconservativestn.org for more information.
