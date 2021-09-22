Maryville College plans to use a $306,000 federal grant grant to help students at risk for mental health and substance use disorders.
The funding will add a clinician to the Counseling Center to oversee Maryville College’s First StEPS Project: Mental Health and Other Drugs Education, Prevention, and Support Services for Students.
A spring 2019 survey found over half of Maryville College students (53%) were identified as having depression and one in five reported suicidal ideation.
The Healthy Minds survey also found 61% of students used Maryville’s campus counseling services and/or psychiatric medication.
The college’s application for the grant also noted more than 77% of its students are from Tennessee “where high-risk behaviors contributing to mental health issues occur early in the lives of young people.”
A nationwide survey of college students in fall 2020 that was not part of MC’s application found half had depression and/or anxiety, and 83% said their mental health had negatively impacted their academic performance within the past month. Amid the pandemic, two-thirds of college students in that survey said they were struggling with loneliness and felt isolated.
The grant from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department’s Substance Abuse and Mental Heath Services Administration begins Sept. 30 and extends over three years.
Goals for the program include not only offering more support for students but also reducing the stigma associated with mental health and SUDs, as well as encouraging students to seek help.
The college will use a network of partners on and off campus, including Blount Memorial Hospital, the community Mobile Crisis Unit, the McNabb Center and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.
Because low income is associated with suicide attempts and first-generation college students may not be as likely to report suicidal ideation, the college plans to focus on students who are the first in their families to attend college and those who are eligible for federal Pell Grants.
“Student mental health continues to garner national attention as a barrier to post-secondary student success, which is why we were motivated to apply for this grant and thrilled to receive the award to further strengthen our support for students over the coming years,” said Melanie Tucker, vice president and dean of students at Maryville College in a news release.
Claudia Werner, director of counseling at Maryville College, is the project director, and the new clinician will report to her.
“Adding another clinician to our Counseling Center furthers the College’s capacity to meet the diverse and varied needs that our contemporary student body bring to campus each and every day, and increases our ability to positively impact the lives of our students,” Tucker said.
