At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, brigadier general and former 134th Air Refueling Wing Commander Thomas Cauthen cut the ribbon on the newest hangar at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Officials have described the $31 million hangar project as the largest in the base’s history.
The bay of the new ARW hangar alone measures 28,000 square feet, and additional space within the building will be dedicated to an avionics shop, maintenance and general purpose shops and corrosion control.
Though the 134th ARW is a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker unit, the hangar was “designed for” the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus, a military refueling aircraft, wing commander Col. Lee Hartley said.
Of the 179 KC-46s that the Air Force has made room to purchase with its 2022-2023 budget, Hartley noted in remarks to ceremony attendees, basing decisions for 163 of those aircrafts have already been made.
At the same time, Hartley added, the Air Force intends to retire over 250 legacy aircraft, including 14 KC-135s.
“While there’s no immediate threat to McGhee Tyson, there are 17 other KC-135 units in the Air National Guard that we’re competing against,” for opportunities to acquire new aircraft, Hartley said.
He concluded his comments with a call for attendees to advocate with elected officials for basing KC-46s at McGhee Tyson Airbase.
“McGhee Tyson is the right place, with the right people, at the right cost to the American taxpayer. Simply put, McGhee Tyson is the right choice for the Air National Guard and the Air Force for the KC-46.”
“The Air National Guard is a bargain. As a whole, it’s about 30% of the Air Force’s combat capability, at 7% of the operational budget. So, if you think that’s worth preserving, and maybe most importantly, the opportunities for our sons and daughters in East Tennessee to serve a cause that’s bigger than themselves, our elected officials need to hear from you all as well.”
Hartley told the crowd gathered to attend the ceremony that the hangar was an investment “not only in our base, but in our community.” The ribbon-cutting directly followed Hartley’s remarks; afterwards, guests were invited to tour both a KC-35 and a KC-46.
Throughout the ceremony, various attendees emphasized the base’s connections to the community in which it operates.
In a recorded statement given near the beginning of the ceremony, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett said, ”This base has contributed millions of dollars to our economy and provided hundreds of jobs to East Tennesseans. Not only that, but it’s brought a great sense of pride to East Tennessee, knowing the Air Guard has flown support missions around the world, supporting combat operations.”
Local officials, similarly, noted the base’s significance to Blount County.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell told The Daily Times, “Most people don’t realize the impact that having our Air National Guard gives back to our communities, especially Blount County, but the entire region benefits — not only in having great citizens in our community that are members of the Air Guard, but in the tremendous revenue that having the Air National Guard here in Blount County puts back into our economy. They are truly a blessing for us.”
