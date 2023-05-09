Heritage High School recipients of James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships through Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 include (from left), Julia M. Payne, David Setzer, Siena Boggs, Jetson Murrell, Titus Satterfield, Shane Turner, Emma Tallent, Kinsi Carnes, Sayler Clark, and Brooklyn G. Ranson.
Maryville High School recipients of James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships through Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 include (from left), Cannon Johnson, Emma Goodman, Kaylee Ziehl, Isabelle Jones and Sarah Rouse.
Alcoa High School recipients of James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships through Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 are (from left), Grayson Whitlock, Azeneth M. Rodrigues, Wendy A. Navarro, Ava Touton and Ella Murr.
William Blount High School recipients of James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships through Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. are (from left), Abigail B. Garner, Sierra Ion, Katelyn Scott, Gabriel M. Crye and Braxton Whitehead.
Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 members who work on the James Leonard Jenkins Scholarship program include Tom Moore, George Kloss, Tom Neal and Rick Brandner.
Thirty-three seniors from local public high schools received a total of $57,000 in scholarships last week through a program administered by Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 in Alcoa.
Over the past decade, 176 students have received James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships totaling $497,000. This year’s recipients received $2,000 if they are attending a four-year college and $1,000 for a community or technical college.
The 2023 recipients are:
Heritage High School’s Julia M. Payne, Shane Turner, Kinsi Carnes, Brooklyn G. Ranson, Sayler Clark, Jenifer Melendez, David Selzer, Emma Tallent, Siena Boggs, Jetson Murrell and Titus Satterfield;
Maryville High School’s Wesley T. Oliver, Emma Goodman, Brody McMurray, Cannon Johnson, Jason B. Adams, Kaylee Ziehl, Sarah Rouse and Isabelle Jones;
Alcoa High School’s Ella Murr, Grayson Whitlock, Ava Touton, Wendy A. Navarro, Kaitlyn Beavers and Azeneth M. Rodrigues;
Wiliam Blount High School’s Abigail B. Garner, Sierra lon, Katelyn Scott, Gabriel M. Crye and Braxton Whitehead;
Greenback School’s Kiley Jo Woodruff and Keri Alexander; and
Samuel Everett School of Innovation’s Estella Bookout.
Jenkins was one of the first to receive their Master Mason degrees in 1923, when Prudentia Lodge No. 719 was chartered. Funding for the scholarships comes through the Alton and Pauline Doolittle Foundation, based in Los Angeles, from Jenkins’ daughter and son-in-law. Pauline Jenkins Doolittle was an alumna of AHS and Maryville College.
The scholarships are open to public school students, and the lodge credits school guidance counselors for helping with the program.
The lodge held a dinner reception for students and parents Friday, May 5, at Alcoa First Baptist Church. Scholarship committee member Tom Moore explained the Masons’three main beliefs: brotherly love, that Freemasons will show tolerance and respect for the opinions of others and behave with kindness and understanding; relief, practicing charity and caring for the community as a whole; and striving for truth, requiring moral standards and aiming to achieve them in their own lives.
Moore noted that the same beliefs were instilled in Jenkins a century ago, and he believed in, taught and lived by the principals. Through Jenkins’ daughter, the scholarships are an example of charity.
