4 Chics and a Cat resale shop will host trunk-or-treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 31, at the shop, 1116 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. Children and families in the community are invited to participate. Pet treats will also be given out.
The resale store supports animal welfare advocates in the area. Halloween photo ops will be available too, for a fee of $5. All proceeds will go to help the Humane Society of East Tennessee with food, housing, veterinarian bills for the animals in their care. HSET will be there with some of their adoptable cats.
