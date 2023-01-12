Four Chics and a Cat, a resale shop with a long history in Blount County, has moved to its new location and will be holding its grand opening.
The doors will officially open for the celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2146 Big Springs Road, Maryville, which is Alnwick Community Center and formerly Alnwick School. The thrift store is located in the basement level at the rear of the building. Signs will point the way.
Manager Sue Burda said work has been going for weeks now to get the space ready. She has three employees — Jessica Jones, Emily Williams and Hailey Douglas who have worked hard to get the place ready.
Plans are to be open six days a week like it was when the business was located on East Broadway, Burda said. And the resident cats will be here, too, after things have settled into place.
The grand opening will include sweet treats and door prizes. Burda said the name will remain 4 Chics and a Cat, but a new logo is being designed.
The store sells a variety of secondhand items, from books to shoes, watches and other jewelry, kitchen accessories, furniture, home decor, games, toys and more. Proceeds go to help animal welfare groups in the community. The shop has given more than $100,000 to various groups such as Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, People Promoting Animal Welfare, Feral Felines, Humane Society of East Tennessee and Knoxville Guinea Pig Rescue.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
