What are expected to be a pair of temporarily disruptive Tennessee Department of Transportation projects on Alcoa Highway will begin this June and are set to wrap before the year is over.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi confirmed in an email the Hunt Road Bridge and Alcoa Highway overpass projects are still going to start as the summer begins, with planned completion dates before Thanksgiving 2020.
During that time, the Hunt Road bridge will be closed, destroyed and ultimately rebuilt over a six-month period. Just south, crews will build an overpass and new connecting boulevard between the current Hunt Road-Tyson Boulevard intersection and Tesla Boulevard.
Previously set to cost $39,296,633, Nagi said the project’s price tag has increased by $1.5 million to $40,822,867 — an amount not posted on TDOT’s timeline webpage as of Wednesday.
The last time TDOT met with residents at a public meeting on the entirety of the Alcoa Highway project and its impact on Blount County was more than a year ago, in April 2019.
At that point, people wanted to know exactly how traffic would be rerouted for six months while one of the main routes crossing Alcoa Highway from residential areas in the city was shut down.
Nagi said there are no future public meetings planned right now and that TDOT is trying to focus efforts on “digital outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“TDOT has been working closely with the city of Alcoa and McGhee Tyson Airport to release information on how traffic will be impacted during the closure of Hunt Road,” Nagi wrote.
He said though the department has coordinated with police and city personnel on what traffic shifts will look like, information on exactly how motorists will be rerouted during construction is forthcoming.
“We will be putting together detour maps which everyone can utilize,” he stated in an email replay to a request for the alternative route maps.
Over the years, TDOT has created several YouTube videos that feature digital renderings of the project. These are online at the Alcoa Highway project pages .
What’s going on in that portion of road right now?
Nagi said most of the recent work has been focused on preparing for Hunt Road’s closure.
“There will be a new internal access and a new southbound on-ramp for McGhee Tyson that will allow the airport to maintain operations,” he explained. “A new southbound exit-ramp onto West Hunt Road is being constructed.”
Crews also will install a temporary shift on Alcoa Highway to redirect traffic as the Tyson to Tesla overpass is built.
Alcoa Fire Chief Roger Robinson said the department has been talking to TDOT about how to maneuver around these construction projects for half a year.
He said there are plans to put up traffic signs north- and southbound before drivers get to Cusick Road: That’s the street emergency response vehicles will use to get across Alcoa Highway during the construction.
“The only thing that concerns me with the Cusick Road (crossing) is any time crossing a major highway like that, it’s a safety concern,” Robinson said. “But really we don’t have any other option than that.”
With a slightly widened response area for the Joule Street fire station and a new plan in place for the main station on Wright Road, Robinson said he thinks response times should remain about the same.
But he asked drivers to be wary of emergency response units nonetheless, especially in cases where crews are trying to get to the airport.
“That’s our biggest thing out on the highway: People are always in such a hurry. It’s what causes a lot of the wrecks out there,” Robinson said, adding fire vehicles will continue to be vigilant as well.
“Out motto here is, ‘You’re not doing anybody any good unless you can get there,’” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.