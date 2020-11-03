The 411 Raceway Market near Blount County’s line with Sevier County is a total loss after a fire Monday.
John Linsenbigler, chief of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, said the suspected cause of the blaze at 626 U.S. Highway 411 was an electrical issue.
Seymour sent 34 firefighters to battle the blaze, while Blount and Sevier counties sent eight firefighters total. In all, 11 apparatuses controlled the blaze in two hours and 11 minutes on Monday afternoon, Linsenbigler said.
“The first unit arrived within about six minutes and the fire had already breached through the roof and gotten into the attic on the west end of the structure,” he said, noting the building is approximately 10,000 square feet and is assessed at $319,600.
The market is adjacent to the entrance of 411 Motor Speedway in Sevier County, several hundred yards past County Line Road in Seymour.
Linsenbigler said the property owners used to live in the building.
There were no injuries among firefighters or employees of the market/gas station.
“I told the owner I’m glad he had insurance,” the chief said.
