A 44-year-old man was killed in a Maryville Police officer-involved shooting on Saturday.
Matthew Daniel Johnston was pronounced dead after an incident that took place at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Old Niles Ferry Road near Cooper Road, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release states.
No officers were injured, according to the release. A Blount County Communications Center operator told The Daily Times soon after the event that the officers were “OK.”
“Initial reports from the scene indicate that police officers from the Maryville Police Department responded to a call for service involving a man in the road with guns,” the TBI release states. “After officers arrived, the interaction with the individual escalated, shots were fired, and the man was struck.”
Old Niles Ferry Road and other areas were closed to traffic and the public around 4 p.m. Saturday, and law enforcement officers were working the scene.
The TBI is still investigating the case. Investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general, the release states.
“The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit,” the release states.
“As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.