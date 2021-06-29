Flex-N-Gate in Rockford will grow its workforce by 91 new jobs, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced in a Tuesday news release.
The company is investing $5.5 million to upgrade and expand its 2460 Stock Creek Blvd. manufacturing facility and increase production in lighting materials, the release said.
An automotive original equipment manufacturer supplier, the company specializes in manufacturing plastic, metal, lighting and mechanical assemblies.
The company currently employs 185 people at the Rockford location and 23,000 throughout the world.
“Supporting the companies in our automotive sector is key to the success and growth of Tennessee’s economy," Lee said. "I’m pleased to have Flex-N-Gate expand its Rockford operations, and I thank them for creating over 90 new jobs in Blount County.”
Details will be in The Daily Times' Wednesday edition.
