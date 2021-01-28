Jeff Livingston, a well-known Alcoa-based musician who died Wednesday after a car crash on Alcoa Highway, was known for his generosity among his peers, a friend and fellow musician said Thursday.
The two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon also left a woman needing medical assistance, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Livingston, 53, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Misty Letner, 43, also of Alcoa, was discharged from UTMC after being in critical but stable condition.
Alcoa Police officers and sheriff’s deputies along with the Alcoa Fire Department and AMR units responded to the accident at 3:46 p.m.
According to a BCSO social media statement, witnesses told deputies Letner was driving a GMC Yukon northbound on Alcoa Highway when Livingston, in a Honda Accord, pulled out from Airport Plaza Boulevard onto Alcoa Highway and into Letner’s path, causing the fatal collision.
Both BCSO and Alcoa Police expressed their condolences to Livingston’s family.
The accident is still under investigation.
Sheriff James Berrong and Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell cautioned anyone driving on Alcoa Highway to “obey the speed limit and be observant of the construction areas and the other vehicles traveling the highway and access roads.”
‘He did it for the pure joy’
Livingston was a member of the band 3 Mile Smile. His wife, Becki Grace, was also a part of the musical group.
The pair were featured in a Weekend cover story published Thursday by The Daily Times, “Blount couple in 3 Mile Smile makes ‘Haunting’ sound sweet” (page 8A). According to the article, Livingston lived with Grace in the Springbrook community in Alcoa.
Livingston moved from Philadelphia to East Tennessee for his high school years, then went on the road with a hair metal band. He met Grace while working as a bartender at Half Barrel in Knoxville.
Family friend and musician Sarah Pirkle told The Daily Times she was “just shocked” to hear of Livingston’s death. She helped Livingston and Grace create 3 Mile Smile’s latest EP.
“(Grace) sent me a message at about 1 in the morning and just the one line, ‘Jeff was killed in a car accident earlier today.’ I’m sure that’s all that she could get out,” Pirkle said. “So I just sat there. I was the only person in the house awake and didn’t have anybody to talk to about it.
“I was upset and just didn’t know what to do with myself.”
Pirkle and her husband first connected with Livingston and Grace at the Rhythm N Blooms music festival about five years ago. Livingston told them that he planned to propose to Grace later that day.
In another heartfelt story by Pirkle of Livingston: He was out of work when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but since Pirkle and her husband also were unemployed, Livingston “randomly” sent $60 to Pirkle and her husband via the mobile payment service Venmo. He also paid her double for her recent work for his band.
Pirkle said Livingston was excited about the prospect of performing live again once it was safe. She will remember him as a man truly dedicated to music.
“He was happy every time I saw him,” Pirkle said. “And 100% about the joy of playing music. He was his wife’s biggest fan. He was her champion. ... He was always holding her up and holding her out in the open, doing whatever he could with the music to put her out front, her talent.
“He was always so excited to play any gig. He did it for the pure joy of it.”
Pirkle and others on Thursday organized a GoFundMe fundraiser — “Jeff Livingston Memorial Fund” — to raise money for final expenses and support for Grace. As of Thursday evening, $480 of the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal had been met.
