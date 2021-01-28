A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, the Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Jeff Livingston, 53, of Alcoa, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday.
Misty Letner, 43, also of Alcoa, is in critical but stable condition at UTMC.
Alcoa Police officers and sheriff's deputies along with the Alcoa Fire Department and AMR units responded to the accident at 3:46 p.m.
According to a BCSO social media statement, witnesses told deputies Letner was driving a GMC Yukon northbound on Alcoa Highway when Livingston in a Honda Accord pulled out from Airport Plaza Boulevard onto Alcoa Highway and into the Letner's path, causing the fatal collision.
Both BCSO and Alcoa Police expressed their condolences to Livingston's family.
He was a local musician.
The accident is still under investigation.
Sheriff James Berrong and Alcoa Police Chief Carswell cautioned anyone driving on Alcoa Highway to "obey the speed limit and be observant of the construction areas and the other vehicles traveling the highway and access roads."
