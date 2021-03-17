Join Keep Blount Beautiful and Little River Watershed Association for the 5th Annual Townsend Community Cleanup on Saturday, March 20.
Volunteers will meet at the Townsend Visitors Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkways, to gather supplies and then clean up various areas of Townsend.
In case of bad weather, a rain date is scheduled for Saturday, April 3.
To avoid large groups, supplies will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Townsend Visitors Center. and volunteers can participate during that timeframe at their own convenience. Please wear a mask when picking up supplies and bring your own gloves if you have them. Volunteers will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver before participating.
This event is one of the events in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup, an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.