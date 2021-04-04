A draft 2021-22 budget for Blount County Schools includes more than $6.7 million for the transformation of Eagleton Middle School to Eagleton College and Career Academy.
The proposal the Blount County Board of Education reviewed during a work session Thursday, April 1, includes two major projects administrators want to have ready by August 2022: a $3.6 million sports facility and a $2.5 million career and technical education (CTE) building.
The draft budget proposes spending nearly $6.2 million from the general operating budget’s fund balance, previously undesignated funds, for those and some classroom furniture.
A proposal that Baseline Sports Construction LLC prepared for BCS outlines construction of a new football/soccer field with synthetic turf, a six-lane urethane running track, 1,000-seat bleachers, LED sports field lighting, a video scoreboard and a 7,000-square-foot field house.
BCS Director Rob Britt told the board the field would have graphics in the end zones and the Eagleton emblem in the center. Baseline included pictures of similar fields at Austin East, Cookeville and Halls high schools in its proposal.
BCS plans to convert the existing weight room at EMS into a science lab, with $280,000 from its capital improvements budget, Fund 177. That fund also would be used to replace bleachers in the gym, at a cost of $86,250.
The new field house would include public restrooms, a concessions area, locker room and weight room.
“They only have one set of dressing rooms currently that everybody has to use,” Director Rob Britt told the board. “That’s just for middle school. Now we’re adding high school, so it’s really critically important that we create locker rooms for the football and soccer teams outside and take that load off of the school.”
The cost of the CTE building is based on an estimate of 11,000 square feet, but BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan said he does not know if that will be the size because planning just began. He also told the board it might be possible to pay for the building through federal funds.
The $30,000 in the draft budget for ECCA classroom furniture, proposed from the fund balance, would be for the addition of the 10th grade in the 2022-23 school year.
BCS also hopes to use $90,000 out of federal coronavirus relief funding to renovate eight classrooms.
Under the general operating budget, the proposal adds $100,000 for ECCA coaching supplements for high school programs such as football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf, wresting and tennis.
School board members and Britt noted that the budget is a work in progress. The board is scheduled to vote on the 2021-22 budget April 22, after the district receives its first estimate of state funding for the new school year.
ECCA is scheduled to open in August, adding ninth grade to the grades six through eight already at the middle school. EMS enrollment currently is 385, and administrators estimate with grades 6-12, enrollment would grow to 865.
