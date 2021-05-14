Blount County Schools honored seven retired teachers and administrators Thursday, May 14, by inducting them into the Educator Hall of Fame.
Their impact is exponential, as Jennifer Axley said in introducing math teacher Selda Kerley during the event at Smithview Pavilion. In their careers as teachers, principals and Central Office administrators, they left a lasting impact on thousands of students and mentored today’s teachers and administrators.
Kerley began her BCS career in 1973 at Eagleton and taught at Friendsville and Townsend before Heritage High, where she retired as math department chairwoman in 2002. Axley said Kerley was a tireless mentor, sponsored numerous clubs and tutored students individually.
“She loved her students and always wanted them to have every opportunity,” Axley said. “In response, her students wanted to please her.”
Noting honoree George Henry’s long service in grades six through eight, current Friendsville Elementary Principal Stan Painter apologized on behalf of himself and his classmates for their “shenanigans” when Henry was their teacher and coach.
“Thirty-five years of that is a feat itself,” Painter said.
Henry was known as a disciplinarian, with his “green hornet,” a paddle. “It stung pretty good,” Painter said, based on what his teammates told him.
Henry not only taught state and U.S. history but Friendsville history, and Painter called him the city’s unofficial historian. “He was a great storyteller,” Painter said, able to paint the picture for students what it would be like for slaves traveling the Underground Railroad in Cudjo’s Cave.
In addition to the countless trips he took with sixth graders to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, Henry also frequently took students on weekend hikes.
As a basketball coach, Painter said, “He taught us self-discipline, teamwork, competitivenes, and I think the biggest quality he taught me was mental toughness.”
Reflecting on his career, Henry said, “I think I learned as much from the kids.”
Blount County choice
Jim Ratledge was packing to take a job in South Carolina as a chemical engineer in 1973 for $12,000 when the BCS superintendent called and offered him the job as a teaching principal at Rush Strong for $6,400, and Ratledge stayed.
He later served as assistant principal and principal at Lanier before moving to the Central Office, taught at the alternative school and eventually retired as Montvale principal in 2003. He was Tennessee Principal of the Year in 2001 and since retirement has served as a school improvement consultant.
Longtime friend Holden Lail noted Ratledge’s efforts in bringing a peaceful end to a 1999 situation in which a 14-year-old student pulled a gun in his office. “He refused to leave that young man,” Lail said.
Ties
Six years after Jerry Bailey graduated from Friendsville High School, he was back in 1972 teaching science.
His 38-year career took him to many Blount County communities, and he ensured students saw more of the world.
His students from Bungalow Elementary School visited Nashville, and Townsend students went to Tremont for the first time. In 1982, while he was a teaching principal at Binfield, the school took six busloads of students to the World’s Fair in Knoxville. When he was principal at Walland, the students traveled to Washington, D.C., and when he was principal at Eagleton, the middle school choir competed at Disney World.
He stayed with Eagleton from its being a K-8 school to the new elementary school, retiring in 2010.
Bailey’s kindness extended beyond the classroom, to ensuring anonymously that students and their families had food and Christmas, Mary Johnston said.
He was the type of principal who took off his tie and showed a student how to tie one for a family funeral.
“His genuine love for his children was one of his greatest classroom-management tools,” Johnston said. “The students truly did not want to disappoint him. But when the situation called for it, the twinkle in his eye could turn stern.”
Conquer the world
Teresa Lequire described Margie Carico’s commitment to service over a 48-year career. She was a resource teacher at Eagleton, assistant principal at Montvale and principal at Townsend before going to the Central Office as elementary supervisor.
Carico became certified in school nutrition, started the summer feeding program in Blount County and traveled the globe to study school nutrition, also serving as president of the Tennessee Food Service Association.
She continued to prepare the next generation of educators by teaching at Lincoln Memorial University.
Carico called her years as Townsend principal the best in her professional career. She worked to instill in students the attitude, “With a little bit of help, I can conquer the world.”
Heritage High School Assistant Principal Holly Whitehead honored Janice Livingston, who taught at the school from 1982-2015.
Whitehead said as Livingston’s student at Heritage, she learned everything from how to shake hands and networking to how to use a helium tank and a staple gun and “passionately investing in projects, and most importantly, in students.”
Livingston recalled one year when the Little World Christmas shop was packed with young children and elves at Foothills Mall and the power went out, bringing screams from the youngsters. When amid the darkness she heard one of the high school students begin to sing “Jingle Bells,” Livingston said tearfully, “I was so proud.”
They had learned the lesson of “Show up, make it work and make it right,” as Livingston taught them.
BCS notified the third set of honorees for its Educator Hall of Fame last year, but the ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic.
Eileen Lowe had thought about the speech she would give before her death this January from COVID-19.
Lowe began her 41-year career teaching fifth grade at Chilhowee View.
When she taught English at Everett High School, former students said, “She could even make you smile while she was correcting your English paper,” Marilyn Byrd said.
Lowe later became a guidance counselor at Everett and at Heritage High when it opened, making the transition from filling out schedules on cards to computers. Among the many clubs she sponsored was Future Teachers, inspiring others to become educators.
She told daughter Terri Teague, who accepted the award on her behalf Thursday, “I think I will probably just say thank you.”
