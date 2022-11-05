The Empty Pantry Fund has made a difference in the lives of Blount County’s less-fortunate citizens for 70 years, created in 1952 as a collaboration between The Daily Times and the Maryville/Alcoa Jaycees, now the Blount County Jaycees. The first year, about 100 food baskets were delivered; this year, more than 1,300 large, sturdy bags of food will be distributed on Dec. 17 at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory for recipients who are able to pick them up or delivered on Dec. 18 to those who cannot.
Other changes have taken place since 1952, as well. EPF President Lon Fox said today’s campaign kickoff amount, $47,407.41, is the largest in EPF’s history. Donations throughout the year have continued to add to that amount.
“We have had a fantastic start with many people thinking about the Empty Pantry Fund even before our kick-off for 2022,” he said. “We were surprised to receive a donation of $2,500 from Food City, where a customer won a promotion within the Alcoa Store and picked the Empty Pantry Fund to receive a donation from Food City. In addition, the Homebrewers of Blount County conducted their 5th Annual Homebrew Rendezvous that raised $2,942.25 for the Empty Pantry Fund. The Alcoa Walmart employees once again donated $1,000 and PWC Community Benefit Sale at New Providence Presbyterian Church donated $1,500 after restarting their monthly sales. An anonymous donor has once again amazed us with donations throughout the year.”
Record budget
Fox said this will also be the first time in EPF history that more than $100,000 has been budgeted for food.
“We’ve had an amazing start to the year and we hope that it continues because this year will be a trying year for the Empty Pantry Fund with the increase in prices for groceries,” Fox said. “We’ve received a large number of donations before we kick off our fundraising efforts for 2022, and it’s been humbling to see so many people and organizations remember us during non-traditional months since we collect the majority of our donations between Nov. 1 and Dec. 30 of each year.”
Empty Pantry Fund has benefited numerous families over its 70-year history, and Fox noted that the success is due to all the volunteers who contribute time and funds. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, vice president of the board of directors, agreed.
“We have been so blessed in Blount County to have those who have come before us to care so much about the people who live here,” he said, noting the role of the Jaycees and The Daily Times in creating the fund and keeping it going. “They saw the need for those families who could not otherwise afford to have good food for Christmas. Empty Pantry Fund Chairman Paul Bales, who was one of the finest people you would ever meet, took this program to where it is today by giving so much back and committing so much of his time and effort with other members of our community to not only provide a meal but to provide a week’s worth of food to those families in need.”
Board member Jamey Hearon, who began delivering food baskets when she was a teenager, said, “It’s unbelievable to think this organization has helped thousands of members in our community for 70 years. While EPF helps so many at the holidays, serving with EPF has also become a tradition for many families, including mine, over the years. My favorite piece and the part that hooked me to continue to volunteer was delivering the foods. It is a very humbling experience to give to others, but especially the experience of seeing those you are helping.”
Donations
The 2022 fundraising campaign kicks off today with a balance carried forward from 2021 of $47,407.41.
• Food City stores, employees and customers, $2,500
• Dorinda Shaw, $500
• Anonymous, $200
• In memory of Sugie (Judith) Ann Cromwell Inman by Roy and Barbara Green, $50
• In memory of Sugie “Judith” Inman given by Ronnie & Donna Inman and Tracy & Brad Gardner, $75
• Tazz, $800
• Tazz, $600
• Anonymous, $1,000
• Christmas gift in honor of Barb Foglesong by Dina Gibson, $100
• The Benevity Community Impact Fund, $200
• Network of the Good, $100
• Tazz, $800
• In memory of Bob Phillips, $200
• Pledgeling Foundation, $43.50
• Alcoa High School DECA Vendors and Vehicles, $805
• AHS DECA Vendors and Vehicles donations, $77
• Tazz, $600
• In honor of Jason and Robin Householder by Staci McCosh, $25
• In memory of Grady and Shirley Bivens by Carol and Brenda Day, $50
• William Law, $100
• Tazz, $800
• In honor of Shirley and Grady Bivens by Hopewell Baptist Church, $100
• In memory of Grady Bivens by the Friendsville High School Class of 1955, $50
• In memory of our recent loss of our Uncle Grady and Aunt Shirley Bivens along with our Uncle Delbert Bivens, who worked diligently making deliveries for Empty Pantry Fund, by Joan and Stuart Krueger, $100
• Tazz, $800
• PWC Community Benefit Sale, New Providence Presbyterian Church, $1,500
• Ray Brown, $500
• Daily Times collection box donations, $45
• Terri McLean, $500
• Sally Gross, $1,000
• Della Phillips in memory of my husband, Bob Phillips, $300
• In memory of Dale C. Johnston by Lucy Johnston, $500
• Alcoa Walmart Employees, $1,000
• Tazz $700
• Wilson Family Giving Fund, $1,000
• Anonymous, $300
• Tazz, $800
• Blount County Homebrewers & Tennessee Valley Homebrewers 5th Annual Homebrew Rendezvous, $2,942.25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.