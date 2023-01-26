Developers got a step closer to building a 71-unit subdivision on Montvale Road Thursday, Jan. 26. On a 5-4 vote, the Blount County Planning Commission approved plans for the Melton Meadows subdivision.
Current plans mark Melton Meadows as a cluster development. Discussion during the meeting turned on that type of development.
Cluster developments permit smaller lot sizes than traditional builds. They also need to meet certain requirements for shared open space in order to be categorized as such. Some county officials suggested refining the definition of cluster developments to specify, among other things, how that space functions for residents.
The commission signed off on early plans to build on Montvale in May 2021. In the almost two-year interim, the Tennessee Department of Transportation ordered an entrance to the site shifted, and the project changed developers.
Also in that two-year span, county officials devoted dozens of hours to the question of growth. Certain areas within the county — in specific, the Suburbanizing Zone and Blount’s Rural District 1 — have sparked the most discussion related to new developments. The idea of restricting or eliminating cluster developments, with the aim of checking growth and retaining the county’s aesthetic, has also dominated government numerous meetings.
As discussion on Melton Meadows opened Thursday, Planning Commissioner Bruce McClellan noted that he had concerns about the development’s lot sizes and its setbacks from the road. McClellan has been a consistent proponent of further defining and pulling back on cluster developments.
McClellan was joined in his concerns by Planning Commissioner Nick Bright, who also serves on the county commission. Bright expressed his opposition to the new subdivision during the meeting, referencing the county commission’s recent vote to mandate increased minimum lot sizes in the S and R1 zoning districts as support. He also noted that the county commission will vote again on a minimum lot size proposal in February.
Ed Stucky, who serves as the planning body’s chairman, noted that certain elements of the site plan for Melton Meadows are still in flux.
Planning commissioners Jessica Hannah, Nick Bright and Bruce McClellan voted against approving a final plat for the subdivision. Both Hannah and Bledsoe are also county commissioners.
Stucky, along with David Wells, Geneva Harrison, Tom Hodge and Darrell Tipton voted in favor of the plat.
For some members of the planning commission, part of the issue regarding cluster developments stems from open space requirements. David Wells, who sits on both the planning commission and the county commission, introduced a proposal to assign specific credit amounts to the type of space that developers put into their projects.
Wells circulated a document at the meeting suggesting that the bar for marking a development as a cluster development could shift, with credits allotted for “primary buildable space” and for spaces such as drainage infrastructure.
The proposal was passed to county development services staff; any action on Wells’ suggestions will be taken after staff review them.
