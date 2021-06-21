A 73-year-old woman died after an accident last week when the Jeep she was driving left the road, flipped and hit a group of trees.
Joan H. Hester died Friday, June 18, after her car left Big Springs Road near the intersection with Walker Road and flipped, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report of the incident. She was trying to negotiate a curve while traveling east on Big Springs.
Though the car came to rest on its wheels and she was transported via ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, Hester died from injuries she received during the crash.
The car was found nearly 110 feet from the roadway, according to the report, which also notes Hester was not wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.