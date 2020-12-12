A 77-year-old man died following a flash fire Wednesday at 261 W. Lincoln Road, Alcoa, despite his neighbor’s attempts to save him, according to Alcoa Fire Department Chief Roger Robinson and Deputy Chief Darren Stinnett.
Lester L. Word passed away at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after sustaining severe burns earlier that day. Word had been taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.
The flash fire is believed to have been caused by using medical oxygen and smoking materials at the same time, Robinson and Stinnett said.
An incident report states Rodney King, 66, Word’s next-door neighbor, told officers he could hear a fire alarm going off and realized it was coming from Word’s house. King went to Word’s house to check on him.
At the house, King opened the door and saw Word lying on the floor with his clothes on fire. King also saw smoke coming from the house, the report states.
King tried to drag Word out of the house, but was hampered by smoke inhalation. AFD personnel then arrived and moved Ward from the house, the report states; Word was “severely burned” and treated at the scene before bring taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Multiple attempts by The Daily Times to reach King were unsuccessful.
Emergency personnel controlled the fire. AFD responded with three engines and one ladder truck, and the Maryville Fire Department responded with one engine; 22 people were on scene.
Word’s wife, Sharon A. Word, 68, had been admitted to Blount Memorial Hospital for an unrelated reason earlier in the day and was not home at the time of the fire. She was still being treated at BMH as of Friday evening, hospital spokesman Josh West said.
