Christy Newman of Arconic Tennessee Operations, second from left, presents an $80,000 grant from the Arconic Foundation to Pellissippi State Community College to support new career and technical education dual enrollment opportunities for high school juniors and seniors in Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County. From left are associate professor Kristi Leach, program coordinator for Electrical Engineering Technology, Newman, Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr. and Blount County campus Dean Priscilla Duenkel.
Arconic Foundation has awarded Pellissippi State Community College $80,000 to help Blount County juniors and seniors explore advanced manufacturing careers while still in high school.
The Pellissippi State Credit to Credentials pilot project will allow students in area high schools to earn college credit and industry credentials while still in the 11th and 12th grades. With dual enrollment, students earn college and high school credit for the same course simultaneously, giving them a head start on college and helping them save money.
“This pilot project addresses some of the most common barriers to dual enrollment participation, providing funds for tuition, fees, books and other course materials for up to four courses per participant, per semester,” explained Pellissippi State President L. Anthony Wise Jr.
As part of the pilot Pellissippi State will offer in spring 2023 a series of Electrical Engineering Technology classes on the college’s campus in Friendsville.
The classes will be cohort-based, allowing students to progress as a group. They will take classes Mondays through Thursdays, with open lab time and academic support available Fridays.
“This program is a great example of how the new Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center at Pellissippi State is benefiting the community,” said Ryan Kish, Arconic Foundation president and treasurer. “The additional capacity and capability at the campus provides students with more opportunities to explore new courses and find a rewarding career path that works for them.”
The Credit to Credentials courses the college is offering will allow students to acquire certificates in electronics technology and industrial automation. The dual enrollment courses also count as credits toward Pellissippi State’s Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology.
“We are delighted to provide students a pathway to begin their college coursework while still in high school,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Kellie Toon. “This opportunity will allow them a jumpstart to prepare for high-demand, high-wage jobs in the community.”
Enrollment for spring dual enrollment courses opened Oct. 19. Those interested in the pilot program should contact Margaret Ann Jeffries, dean for Engineering and Media Technologies, at 865.694.6483 or mjeffries@pstcc.edu for more information.
