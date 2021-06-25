The Blount County Sheriff's Office responded Friday after a couple in their 80s was involved in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident on Sevierville Road at Havenwood Drive, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant said.
BCSO responded around 12:45 p.m. The couple was taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, but they didn't seem to have any life-threatening injuries, O'Briant said.
