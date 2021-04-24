An 81-year-old Maryville woman was found safe on Saturday after she left her residence and wandered into a nearby house, police said.
Shirley Townsend, who has dementia, walked away at about 11 a.m. Saturday from her 1200 block La Blancos Road residence, BCSO said in a Facebook post.
Law enforcement asked for the public's help in finding her and searched in the areas of Tuckaleechee Pike, Tuckaleechee Trail and Grandview Drive, using deputies and K-9s.
Towsend wandered to a nearby house and walked in, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant told The Daily Times. The homeowners didn't know she was there until several hours later, when they found her in a room in the house, O'Briant said.
American Medical Response personnel evaluated Townsend, and the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knox County Airwatch also responded.
BCSO reported in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that Townsend was found safe, saying Sheriff James Berrong was "happy to announce" the news.
"Thanks to everyone for your assistance and prayers!" BCSO said in the post. "Special thanks to Knox County Airwatch for their assistance."
