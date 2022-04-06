“I don’t remember anything but waking up with my face half-submerged in the water,” Casey Sims said.
Months ago, Sims had been driving on Allegheny Loop Road when her car slid in the snow, forcing her off the road and down an embankment.
The car flipped onto its side and sank into a creek.
Sims was left semi-conscious from the crash. Her headrest had slammed into her as the car stopped, and only her side airbag kept her head above the water that was flooding her car.
Sims’ young sons were with her that day. It was Jan. 16, the weather was icy and she couldn’t get out of the car on her own. So her 13-year-old son, Landen Conner, got her and his 10-year-old brother to safety himself.
He pulled his mother from the car and helped his brother exit through a sunroof.
Landen was the one to leave and get help for his mother and brother. Climbing out of the snowy embankment barefoot, slicing his feet, Landen went to a nearby home to call 911.
When Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they were impressed by Landen’s bravery. They were so impressed that they decided to recognize Landen’s actions that day by giving him the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Service Award.
They delivered the award, meant to honor those whose quick-thinking and bravery saves lives, while he was in class at Carpenter Middle School Wednesday, April 6.
Just before Landen received the award, in front of his classmates and family members, Carpenter Middle School Principal Jon Young told him, “You’re a lot more brave than I am. There’s no way I could have done that.”
The award came in the form of a plaque, with text commending Landen for his actions. The text noted both that his actions were “heroic and lifesaving,” and that the award is only given on rare occasions.
Handing Landen the award, Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Benjamin Peagler, who responded to the Jan. 16 call, told him, “I was there that day, and what you did was amazing.”
Landen had not known in advance that he was being recognized for his actions that day, but thanked the sheriff’s department for the award.
Landen’s reaction on Jan. 16 is just one example of his bravery and generosity, those who know him say.
Dawn Reagan, one of Landen’s teachers at Carpenter Middle School, said that he’s a uniquely kind person. “He’s very compassionate. He stands up for everyone — especially people who don’t have many others standing up for them.”
Casey Sims told The Daily Times that, “He has always been very protective of his family. He’s an amazing kid.”
