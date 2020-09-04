Nancy “Seal Mom” East and Chris “Pacer” Ford started hiking 900 miles of trails at midnight Friday to raise $60,000 for Friends of the Smokies to support Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR) program.
They will feature their “Tour De Smokies” journey on East’s blog, Hope and Feather Travels, which can be found at hopeandfeathertravels.com. Along the way, they will show hikers firsthand what it takes to properly prepare and train for this 900-mile adventure in the Smokies, Friends of the Smokies said Friday in a press release.
East and Ford are experienced Smokies hikers. East has completed two 900 Miler maps, and Ford has completed three 900 Miler maps. Hikers use the GSMNP map of trails to mark off trails as they complete them. Completing a map means they have completed the 900 miles of trails. Combined, they have hiked all GSMNP trails a total of five times.
Ranger Liz Hall, GSMNP’s first emergency manager, said East and Ford’s fundraising effort for Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR) will be important for the success of the program.
“The funds they are raising will be a huge help,” said Hall, who started her new GSMNP role in June 2020. “Those funds will go directly to fund two seasonal rangers.”
Those rangers will assist with Search and Rescue (SAR) and be a part of GMSNP’s increased efforts in Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR), the release states.
Hall explained that the rangers will oversee a cadre of volunteers who will be in hiking locations in the park to “help visitors make good choices about their hiking.”
Donations to support East and Ford’s fundraiser can be made online at FriendsoftheSmokies.org, by phone at 800-845-5665 or check mailed to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.