Robert Block turned the pandemic into poetry.
The 91-year-old MorningView Village Senior Community resident is authoring “MorningView Blues,” a series of poems about life during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced Block and his wife, Delores, to quarantine in their home at Blount Memorial Hospital’s senior living facility.
“Well, let’s carry on, no need to explain, / We will keep on truckin’, but in the slow lane,” one poem states.
Though he’s entertained himself by writing poems, Block, a former Air Force member and William Blount High School teacher, said the pandemic has been hard for him and his wife because they miss normal life activities like spending time with their family and golfing.
“The other day, we went for a ride and we went by Aubrey’s restaurant and I said, ‘I can’t go in there.’ We went by Shoney’s and I said, ‘I can’t go in there.’ I went to my church and stood in the parking lot and said, ‘I can’t go in there,’” he said.
The limitations thrust on Block’s life saw a glimpse of hope when he received the first dose of the Pfizer BioTech COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 8. Getting the shot inspired him so much that he wrote a poem about it.
“I know we are still not protected / Be careful so you aren’t infected / But we are on our way / To a much better day / When the virus is totally rejected,” he wrote.
MorningView residents and staff are among the many Blount long-term care facility residents and employees to receive their vaccinations.
“I think sometimes we feel like we’re stuck in a time capsule here,” MorningView Activities Director Whitney Vineyard said. “Nothing has really changed for us this whole time. We’ve been following the same procedures, for the most part, since March, and nothing has really changed for us yet.”
In mid-January, Brookdale Sandy Springs and Browns Creek, Asbury Place of Maryville, Shannondale of Maryville and others said that CVS Pharmacy had begun vaccination clinics at their facilities.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported on Jan. 28 that 42,316 staff and residents of long-term care facilities statewide had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
MorningView staff and residents, however, received their shots earlier than others because the doses were provided by Blount Memorial Hospital rather than CVS.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, staff and residents received their second and final doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The mood is dramatically different from six months ago,” Vineyard said. “We’ve literally had residents in the halls saying, ‘Praise the Lord, help is coming.’ When I pass them in the hallways, I hear them chatting about how there’s a light at the end of the tunnel now that there’s a vaccine.”
Vineyard said the residents have been resilient, taking the pandemic one month at a time.
“There’s been some sadness, especially with them not being able to see their families as much, but they’re so positive toward us and toward each other,” she said. “They’ve really been strong and great examples of how to push through adversity.”
Block agreed with Vineyard, saying he’s spoken with his family over video chat but those talks aren’t the same as spending time face-to-face.
“It really has been a trial,” Block said. “When you get to be this age, there are still things you would like to do, and you realize you don’t have much time to do them. Now, I’ve sat here for a year just biding my time, what time there is left.”
Block said though he’s vaccinated, he’ll continue to be careful about the virus by wearing a mask and social distancing.
“I’m not going to run out to a restaurant tomorrow afternoon,” he said. “I’m still going to be careful. This is a deadly virus, especially for people our ages.”
But now, he hopes to return to the golf course.
As he wrote in one poem: “Our generation has been through quite a lot / And we’ll get through this one, believe it or not.”
