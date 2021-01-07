Dr. Henry Nelson, a 97-year-old MorningView Village Senior Community resident, was one of 101 staff and residents at Blount Memorial Hospital’s senior living facility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this week.
“I am just so glad to finally get my shot. I feel relieved, because I’ve been anxious about this,” Nelson said. “Now, I feel safer.”
Blount Memorial clinicians administered the vaccines on Tuesday, Jan. 5, to staff and residents of MorningView, a Maryville facility that houses independent living residents, assisted living residents and memory care patients.
BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said the ability to administer vaccines to residents and staff at the senior care facility came from staying in good communication with the state health department.
“With us reaching out to and assisting the state in these vaccination efforts, it means that our residents at MorningView Village didn’t have to wait any longer for vaccines — they could begin building immunity to this virus,” Naramore emailed.
Nelson, who will turn 98 next week, is well-versed in measures needed to fight global health crises.
“As a medical missionary, I’ve dealt with numerous epidemics. I’ve seen the plague, smallpox, HIV, malaria and several other tropical diseases,” he said. “Once you know what the disease is and how it’s transmitted, then you know what precautions to take to keep it from spreading.”
Over the course of the pandemic, Naramore repeatedly has said that the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by wearing a mask.
“We know that the single most important thing — which is the most effective and proven measure at mitigating the spread of this virus — is to wear a mask,” Naramore said in December. “If you’re not going to do anything else, do that one thing at the very least.”
Nelson, a fellow physician, agrees.
“We still need to keep using masks — there’s no question about that,” he said. “But, I think once we get enough people vaccinated, we’re going to have some control over this pandemic.”
As of Monday, Jan. 4, nearly 3.5% of Blount County had been partially vaccinated against the virus, Tennessee Department of Health data shows. Blount Memorial Hospital administered 2,327 of those doses to its employees and volunteers. Last week, the hospital also vaccinated 776 members of the general public aged 75 and older or belonging to Blount Memorial Physicians Group.
Should the hospital acquire more vaccines, which Naramore said he is optimistic about, the doses will be offered to Blount Memorial Physicians Group patients ages 75 and older. Those who qualify for the vaccine will be contacted by their physicians offices.
“We have the resources in place to continue administering vaccine as long as the vaccine is available from the state,” Naramore said. “And, from the response we’re seeing and the interest we’ve had so far, we’re going to work as hard as we can to keep vaccines coming to Blount County.”
For now, Naramore said he’s “appreciative of the state’s willingness to allow us to help distribute the vaccine to some of the most-vulnerable populations” — populations like the one Nelson falls into.
Nelson, who has spent his COVID-19 quarantine writing a book and Zoom calling his 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, said he is excited about the prospect of the world returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
“I’m a Vanderbilt graduate, and before this pandemic started, I was going to Vanderbilt for some of the ballgames,” he said. “I would certainly like to do that again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.