Jack Helmboldt knew from the age of 12 that he wanted to run a factory, but his path to becoming president emeritus of DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee wasn’t quite direct.
He started the University of Tennessee as an engineering major on the advice of an uncle, who later recommended a switch to business and management, which Helmboldt followed.
“What I wanted to do is what I ended up doing, running a company,” he said, and Helmboldt took more engineering classes as a postgraduate.
“We learn until we die, or we should,” Helmboldt said. “I try to read two books a week, one for business and one for pleasure.”
He was working in Mississippi when a recruiter invited him to interview for a job back in East Tennessee with Nippon DENSO.
Helmboldt asked, “What’s a Nippon DENSO?”
“I wasn’t looking for a job,” he said. “To me it’s kind of like fate, something I need to do or am supposed to do.”
At the request of the recruiter he sent his most recent resume, which was more than a decade old, along with a simple list of what he had done since.
He discovered not only that DENSO is a leading supplier of advanced automotive technology, systems and components for all the world’s major automakers but also the programs it had for its employees.
In 1989 he began as production manger in the instrument cluster division. To hire workers for the 201 plant, he looked for people who could work well in a team, not necessarily those with manufacturing experience.
“I didn’t care if they flipped hamburgers at McDonald’s or made picture frames or whatever,” Helmboldt said.
He remains convinced of the need to hire people with the social skills that are essential in the workplace.
“We can teach them to do anything, program robots or whatever the case happens to be, but you look for that skill,” he said.
In recent years Helmboldt has spoken to students at several local high schools, introducing them to DENSO and today’s advanced manufacturing environment, which looks a lot different than the factories of their grandparents’ days.
One student at Alcoa High School asked whether robots will replace human workers. “I told them absolutely not,” Helmbolt said, explaining that workers will be needed to train, fix and adjust robots, as well as other jobs.
He’s proud of DENSO’s record of never having a layoff and explains that it’s announcement of 1,000 new jobs coming to Blount County accounted for a changing workforce.
“I know we want to recruit, but I won’t tell people, ‘You want to work for DENSO,’” he said. “To me those are personal decisions that they’re going to make on their own — where they go to college and where they go to work — but if you’re interested in what we’re doing, then we’re interested in you.”
Wherever someone wants to work, Helmboldt advises them to be well informed about the company and the industry.
“I’m sure there are kids right here in Maryville now that are very intelligent, but because of that intelligence they’ve decided they don’t want to live in Maryville, they want to go up north or out west or something, and some of those will do that and some will stay local,” he said.
“I think those decisions are just personal decisions.”
