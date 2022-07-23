For many people, no two days are ever the same. Job demands and a host of responsibilities tend to break up the monotony.
Those responsible for watching out for the well-being of our community rarely fall into the same routine. Demands and decisions, leadership and responsibilities, and all the other issues and expectations normally expected of those who hold elected office tend to shape the daily schedule and take those individuals to wherever their presence is required.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, a lifelong resident of the county who grew up on the farm where he still resides, has held the office of mayor since 2010 and served as fire chief for the city of Maryville before that. A man with a ready wit and appreciation for the community he serves, he makes it clear that his allegiance to the citizens of Blount County is not defined by any partisan point of view. It is, he said, generated by an obligation to serve the best interests of everyone who lives in the county, regardless of whether they voted for him or not.
Mitchell acknowledges that it’s not always the case with elected officials, given the division that seems to be so predominant in politics lately. Yet he said that his determination to take the middle road and remain a moderate guides his own philosophy while best serving the interests of all.
“The liberals think I’m too conservative and the conservatives think I’m too liberal,” he said.
Mitchell sees his role as a uniter and as the person who represents the face of the community, whenever and wherever important events take place.
Mitchell’s day begins at 8 am. After being briefed on his upcoming activities by Amy Cowden, Blount County’s executive administrative assistant, he left his office at the county courthouse building and made his way to a retirement ceremony at the 911 operations center, the heartbeat of Blount County’s emergency response operations.
Within this complex, Blount County’s emergency management response operations are executed and coordinated, as indicated by a vast array of monitors and messaging that alerts first responders to the initial indication of trouble, whether it’s in the form of a crime, some stray wildlife, weather emergencies, flash flooding, fires or any disruptions of a hazardous nature. Though resembling something out of a futuristic science fiction film, those dedicated employees manning their posts provide comfort and confidence that the center is fully capable of responding to any emergency and well equipped to safeguard the security of county residents.
Mitchell’s visit on this occasion, however, was ceremonial. A veritable who’s who of local law enforcement, fire department officials and first responders were on hand for a farewell luncheon honoring two longtime 911 employees, Donna Burnette and Pam Wilson, each of whom were retiring after 32 years of service.
After presentations of certificates of appreciation from the state of Tennessee, Mayor Mitchell expressed his good wishes on behalf of the county. Noting that the plaques he was presenting were somewhat smaller than those from the state, he offered a quip.
“Clearly the state has a much bigger budget than the county,” he said.
In fact, budgetary matters were at the top of the agenda at the mayor’s next stop, a meeting to discuss financial proposals and pending government grants. The mayor listened as each item was reviewed and scrutinized, asking questions so that each entry could be fully fleshed out and pertinent questions were fully resolved.
At times, the process seemed cumbersome, but given the desire to closely monitor these monetary matters, it transpired effectively and efficiency. Mitchell’s campaign philosophy was: “If we cannot afford it, we do not need it.”
It was clear during this meeting that he still adheres to that philosophy.
The next stop of the day took Mitchell to the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County where he made a ceremonial check presentation representing a grant from a trust fund initially established by E.L. Louis for a local children’s home. The check that was given out on this particular afternoon totaled $13,814.36, a sum that reflected the accrued interest from the original endowment.
“Y’all can do pretty well with that check,” the mayor remarked.
Mitchell made his way to the last stop of the day, a forum sponsored by Blount Partnership featuring various candidates running for local and state office. Rather than a debate, it was an opportunity for each of the contenders to state their positions on the issues as they perceived them. Given that fact that the rule dictated that each would have a limited time to speak, there was little interaction between them.
The mayor sat in the audience and observed the proceedings and, once it concluded, he posed for a few pictures. A gracious and gregarious individual, he again demonstrated how he’s able to put people at ease by treating them more like colleagues than constituents. It’s an inclusive attitude that centers on his belief that everyone ought to be treated equally, regardless of party affiliation.
“I appreciate all the blessings this community had bestowed on me,” he said while driving between appointments. “When I come home at night, I feel invigorated, especially if I’ve accomplished something positive for the people of this community.”
If he has any misgivings, he said it’s the division and discord that seems to be gripping the country. He said he sees the need to bring people together.
“The Constitution didn’t specify that you’re only entitled to be served if you’re a Republican or if you’re a Democrat,” he said. “My job is to look after the interests of everyone in this county, whether they agree with me or not.”
He also decriedthe fact that so few people turned out to vote in the last election. He cited a statistic that stated that out of 93,000 eligible voters, only 10,000 made it to the polls.
“My dad served in World War II,” Mitchell said. “He fought to preserve those rights that people take for granted.”
Ultimately though, he saves his greatest praise and appreciation for his wife Kim.
“I thank the Lord for her every day,” he said, allowing for a moment of reflection. “I give her all the credit. I couldn’t do any of this without her support.”
