After a decade of planning, seven years of construction and five years with only one open runway, the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority announced the opening of reconstructed runway 5L-23R at McGhee Tyson Airport.
A ribbon 75 feet long and 2 feet wide will stretch across it Friday morning, awaiting the large cut that will mark the start of takeoffs and landings.
MKAA President Patrick Wilson said it is the largest project — both in physical length and cost — MKAA has completed.
He thanked a large group of MKAA staff ranging from engineers to security for being “innovative, flexible and dedicated.” Each department played a role in the decade-long project.
The $36 million runway extends 10,000 feet and will be able to accommodate any commercial-size flight and better meet the needs of partnering Tennessee Air National Guard flights, Wilson said.
With a larger runway, bigger airplanes with more fuel capacity will be able to land and take off from the airport.
Although the construction was started as a “rehab project,” it ended up being completely reconstructed.
A video production to celebrate the long-awaited opening of the runway stated that during construction, enough earth to fill Neyland Stadium was moved.
Becky Huckaby, vice president of public relations for the MKAA, said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other elected leaders will be at the ribbon cutting.
After the strip is cleared from the ceremony, the Guard will be the first to land, followed by Cirrus Aircraft, then the commercial pilot whose landing time happens to be first after Cirrus.
Huckaby added that the opening of the strip has been a topic of excitement for aviators.
At the monthly MKAA meeting in November, she said they expect the runway will make the airport, “more attractive to potential additional flights or services.”
During the Dec. 15 meeting, James Evans Jr., vice president of marketing and air service development, announced two additional nonstop flights will begin near the start of spring break in 2022.
Starting Feb. 16, 2022, a nonstop flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be departing and arriving at McGhee Tyson twice a week, as will a nonstop flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport starting March 9.
Evans projected that travel will rise above pre-pandemic percentages during 2023. From the beginning of 2021 to November, he said the percentage gap in travel between 2019 and the current year closed from about 50% to less than 10%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.