Appalachian Bear Rescue supporters worldwide can take much of the credit as this nonprofit in Townsend takes over ownerships of a new Land Rover Defender.
The ceremonious handing over of the keys to the vehicle took place Tuesday afternoon at Land Rover of Knoxville, with ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd present for the exchange. ABR won the Land Rover after a public voting period late last year as part of the Land Rover Defender Awards program. This agency that takes in injured or orphaned black bear cubs to rehabilitate them for return to the wild, was the top vote-getter in the Animal Welfare category.
Winners were announced back in mid-November, in New York. There were five different categories and 25 finalists. The voting period lasted from Oct. 21-Nov. 6. Initially 800 agencies entered, but the number was whittled down to 25.
There are currently four bears calling ABR home for the time being — siblings Mistletoe and Peppermint along with Nettles and Lovey. The most recent arrival is Lovey, who came in with a broken femur. It was repaired at University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine; the 13-month old male cub is doing well, Dodd said.
In addition to the vehicle that will be used to transport small bears, attend public events and other duties, ABR also won a $25,000 cash prize from sponsor KONG and $5,000 from Chase Bank. KONG also sent a box of toys.
“We got to hand-select what might survive a bear,” Dodd said. Lovey is currently serving as product tester.
Several ABR representatives were on hand at the ceremony Tuesday, including board member Scott Kirkham, curator Tom Faulkner, board member DiAnne Wilson, Kim DeLozier and others. Townsend Mayor Don Prater attended as well.
John Tolsma and his son, John Tolsma II, spoke on behalf of Land Rover of Knoxville, welcoming those attending this ceremony. James Crowley of Land Rover North America handed over the keys. He said the pandemic that began in 2020 caused his organization to look at how so many were struggling and possible ways to help.
“It was rough times for everyone,” Crowley said. Nonprofits had to continue to fundraise during that period despite job loss and other economic hard times, he said. That’s when Land Rover made the decision to create the Land Rover Defender Awards.
Each contestant recorded a three-minute video to submit. Dodd had said in an interview previously that ABR almost didn’t enter because of an ignored email.
Prater stood before the crowd and told how proud his community is that ABR calls Townsend home. He said every bear in the Great Smoky Mountains has the potential to need medical assistance. That ABR is here to do that is an important and valuable service, he said.
Dodd reminded people that GSMNP is the most visited national park in the country. “That creates a lot of human-bear conflict,”she said. in addition to caring for the injured or orphaned bears, ABR’s mission is to educate people about bear behavior and appropriate human behavior.
She was quick to point out that social media has allowed ABR to gain international attention. No one is allowed to visit the center while bears are recovering there, so having cameras in the enclosures and providing daily updates on Facebook have created a place where the public can interact at a safe distance.
“It is a really cool thing that we are noticed now and we have such big support around the world,” the executive director said.
Dodd also expressed her gratitude to Land Rover, KONG and Chase Bank. “We are looking forward to taking (the bears) on a fancy ride,” she told everyone.
Land Rover of Knoxville then announced it is forming a partnership with ABR to sponsor its membership education series. ABR provides public awareness on a regular basis.
While there are four bear residents right now, Dodd said that any day now, ABR could get a call about a tiny cub in need. They have to be ready, she stressed. This is the agency’s 27th year of caring for black bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.