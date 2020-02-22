Cedar Grove Baptist Church members on Saturday evening enjoyed a supper that included frog legs, hominy and quail — a meal that was similar in style to what people would have eaten in the late 19th century when the church opened its doors.
The church, 5302 Nails Creek Road, Maryville, is presenting monthly history events leading up to the church’s 185th anniversary on May 17. The church will host two more historically themed dinners in March and April before an all-day celebration takes place on May 17.
Cedar Creek Baptist Church historian Donna Stinnett gave presentations on what citizens have eaten around 1835, and how the foods were prepared then.
Stinnett also spoke about the historical progression of wooden plates, called trenchers. The earliest trencher was a large plate used for a shared, family-style meal. That large eating apparatus evolved into a two-person plate used specifically to share a meal with a husband and wife — or a brother and sister.
“You would never eat a meal from a trencher by yourself because that would be considered showing off,” Stinnett said.
However, that changed and a smaller personal trencher eventually did become in vogue.
“A personal trencher, it was a big deal to get this to be able to eat by yourself,” Stinnett said.
The one-person trenchers weren’t ever washed, and instead cleaned with a diner’s personal napkin. The napkins were washed twice a year.
Other foods at the Saturday evening supper included venison, pheasant and collard greens. While the food served Saturday evening was consistent in style to food when the church opened, a few modern technologies were added such as electric slow cookers to keep stews warm, disposable plates and overhead electric lighting.
Stinnett noted the church provided the plates and utensils for the supper, but if a church served a meal in the early 19th century that wouldn’t have been the case.
“Back then you would have brought your own plate, cup and utensils,” Stinnett said. “The church would not have furnished those.”
Church members Bob Pryor and his wife enjoyed the meal, and he learned how hominy can be made in cast iron by slow cooking seasoned corn over a hearth for hours. The hominy was prepared in the church’s wood stove for the Saturday evening heritage supper.
Pryor’s family has been attending Cedar Grove Baptist church since the late 19th century — six graves outside the building have the family’s name written on them. He told a story about family member that occurred approximately 120 years ago.
There was a severe drought in the area, and Pryor’s great-great-uncle along with a few other churchgoers asked the pastor for a meeting to pray for rain, Pryor recalled. The pastor set the meeting for around 10 a.m. on a weekday to make it difficult for people to get there.
Pryor’s great-great-uncle showed up to the prayer meeting — while it was still dry outside — with an umbrella.
Pastor Gary McMammon, who became the church’s pastor five years ago, said it’s important to keep stories — such as the one from Pryor’s family alive — by having these events. The church hosts a big historical anniversary every five years.
“It’s really neat to gather to celebrate former pastors and church family members, and we have some local historians at the church,” McMammon said. “It’s important to keep in touch with our roots.”
