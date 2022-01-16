Exercise has never been more essential, especially at a time when stress and uncertainty continues to take its toll. Fortunately, the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount Parks and Recreation Department offers a number of options and activities that enable people to stay moving and motivated for the sake of both their muscles and their mindset.
One of the most enduring programs the department provides is Run 4 Fun, open to those 18 and older at both beginner and intermediate levels. Offered three times a year, each course consists of 10 weeks of training encouraging people to move, whether through running or walking. In addition they offer information on proper nutrition, core work, stretching, choosing the right gear and avoiding injury.
As participants advance, and gain the ability to run three miles at a steady pace with limited walking breaks, more advanced running techniques and additional ways to stay fit while regulating their regimen are also introduced.
According to the Parks and Recreation website, Run 4 Fun also offers opportunity to achieve — and exceed — the individual’s goals by providing guidance, motivation, weekly group training runs, and educational clinics.
Following the conclusion of each 10-week session, runners are invited to compete in one or more of the 5K races the department hosts throughout the year, collective billed as the “Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running.” They include the Spring Sprint that takes place on Saturday, April 9, the Scholars Run held on Saturday, July 30 and the Reindeer Run that follows on Sunday, Dec. 4. Cash prizes are awarded in each of the four divisions — Male Overall, Female Overall, Male Masters, and Female Masters. The latter two competitions are specifically reserved for those age 40 and over.
In addition to other benefits, participants in the Run 4 Fun program receives a discount off the entry fee for once of the races, as well a detailed weekly training schedule, weekly emails with a focus topic, guidance and advice from an experienced coach, and a special shirt.
The program was initiated in February 2010 and generally attracts between 20 and 45 people per session.
“We have had great success with this program ... and we have seen many complete their first 5Ks because of it,” said Kelly Forster, the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount Parks and Recreation Department’s Superintendent of Recreation and the individual that overseas the program. “They have learned life skills and how to gradually build up to the success of running so that it’s not overwhelming. We actually have many repeat participants as well, because they love having the accountability and friendships they have formed by taking the classes, as well the instructor leadership as well. Forster credits Jennifer Brigati, a professor at Maryville College, an avid runner, a certified running coach, and an active participant in the Healthy Blount Triple Crown of Running series, with encouraging the department to start the Run 4 Fun classes.
“She knew there was a need to help people who just didn’t know how to start running,” Forster said. “She wanted to see a program offered for our community that would help people become successful.”
One of the current coaches is Lisa Edwards. She’s instructed six sessions so far and comes to the position with impressive credentials, including certifications in several forms of physical workouts and a background in teaching fitness classes in Tennessee and Michigan. She said that Run 4 Fun has proven very successful in several specific ways.
“Runners that join this group find everyone to be very friendly and welcoming,” she said. “Whether walkers or runners, we see great improvement in form, speed, and breathing techniques, and the added stretching and core work helps improve strength and balance. People who have never run before find that the race at the end of the 10-week class is very rewarding and they feel a sense of accomplishment.”
Runner Kathy Nash attests to those results.
“When I moved to the area, I looked for a running program,” she said. “I figured it would be a good way to meet people as a new retiree. I started the class in September 2010 and I have now taken it 32 times. I get to meet people with similar interests, it helps me to keep my weight at a reasonable level, and the moving keeps my joints lubricated. Participants share what works and what does not work when running races. Also, groups tend to form that take road trips to run races in other locations.”
Nash has another practical reason for continuing as well. “Since I pay to take the class, I make an effort to show up and participate,” she said. “I made a commitment and try to keep it.”
The first Run 4 Fun classes of 2022 take place at Springbrook Park Pavilion and Trail, Feb. 1 through April 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuition costs $70.00 for the 10-week session. Participants are encouraged to dress weather appropriately and bring a water bottle.
For more information, call Parks and Recreation at (865) 983-9244 or visit their website at www. parksrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.