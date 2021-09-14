Who is "wrapping"?

According to a Wrap Technologies media representative, there are currently five law enforcement departments in Tennessee that use BolaWrap restraint tools. They are:

Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Wayne County Sheriff's Office

Alcoa Police Department

Obion County Sheriff's Office

Madison County Sheriff's Office

More than 600 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries use the BolaWrap, according to Wrap Technologies official press statements.

A video of Alcoa Police officers training with the device this week is at thedailytimes.com