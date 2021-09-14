Alcoa Police officers have two innovative tools under their belts as of Monday: A device that flings an 8-foot Kevlar cord and a new strategy for dealing with dicey situations.
The device is called a “BolaWrap®,” a handheld tool developed by Wrap Technologies that fires a high-tensile, 8-foot yellow cord tipped by fishing-hook-like prongs at more than 500 feet per second, quickly and harmlessly wrapping whatever it hits.
Its creators are calling the tool a safe, strong, reliable way for law enforcement to restrain a subject.
Police across the U.S. have a variety of enforcement tools, many that require use of force: batons, pepper spray, beanbag shotguns, firearms and stun guns, to name a few.
Probably the most commonly used nonlethal tools in the field are taser electrical stun guns, tools that send a strong shock through skin-implanting prongs delivered out of a handheld device.
A taser is meant to incapacitate a person for 5-30 seconds, making them fall to the ground, muscles spasming, until officers can further restrain them.
But, as a national conversation around how to use de-escalation methods instead of confrontation hits a fever pitch, law enforcement leaders across the U.S. are beginning to look for alternatives to the popular taser tool.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell is one of them. His department is one of only five in Tennessee to buy the devices.
About a year ago, Carswell said, he started researching the BolaWrap, watching videos and thinking about his own department’s approach to safe policing.
“We deal with — and it feels like it’s increasing each year — with a number of emotionally disturbed persons,” Carswell explained in the middle of his department’s BolaWrap training session Monday. “When you have to go in to detain that person, you’re now stepping into the danger zone because you don’t know if they’re going to fight or not.”
Officer-subject altercations always bear the risk of injury to everyone involved. Just as much as he doesn’t want his own officers harmed in the performance of duties, Carswell said he also doesn’t want harm to come to anyone else, when possible.
“We don’t want to hurt people,” he said. “(The BolaWrap) is giving us another option of safely retraining without, hopefully, injuring them.”
Tim, a trainer with Wrap who guided officer through training Monday, did not want his last name used. He has been involved in law enforcement for more than 20 years and travels the nation teaching officers how to use the new technology.
He explained what Wrap has been preaching ever since its devices debuted for trial demonstrations on the tactical policing market in 2017: The device is very safe and very effective.
It shoots the cord around a subject’s legs or torso, restraining them. Small hooks latch into their clothing. The cord isn’t tight and, almost remarkably, the hooks catch the clothing, avoiding the skin — If they do puncture, they’re mostly painless and easy to remove.
A cord can be deployed from 10-25 feet away, keeping officers and others well out of the “danger zone” Carswell mentioned.
That’s what happens when someone is “wrapped.”
What doesn’t happen is even more important. Unlike with a taser, the risk of someone falling and injuring themselves is low because, provided their torso and legs are wrapped at once, they can catch themselves.
“It’s like putting handcuffs on someone from 20 feet away,” Tim said. An energetic and passionate presenter, Tim said law enforcement is “more of a thinking person’s game” than it used to be. “There’s more grey area in law enforcement now and so, the more we think, the more tools we need to get us through those grey areas.”
Alcoa bought 26 BolaWrap devices at around $1,000 apiece, Carswell said. Each cartridge containing the cord costs around $25.
“We want to minimize risk to the extent possible,” Carswell said. “This is an example of where technology is going to allow us to do that.”
There are immense fringe benefits too, he added. If officers can restrain someone using a non-use-of-force method from 10-20 feet away, they can also avoid injury.
The fewer injuries, the less officer time off. The less time off, the more they can be on patrol. Tim also noted BolaWrap severely diminishes the legal complications that stem from use-of-force tools like a taser.
Ultimately, he said, BolaWrap could mean less court time for agencies.
Monday, officers demonstrated the wrap on each other and a mannequin. Now, many of them are certified to use the device and train their colleagues.
“I really like the device,” Alcoa Patrol Officer Adam Stephens said, pausing from the training. “I think it will be a good way to prevent situations from escalating. I think we’ll get a lot of use out of it.”
Carswell was very clear that the BolaWrap will not replace the taser his officers already carry — it’s just another option for them to use at their discretion.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office sent two representatives to the training as well. Tuesday, BCSO spokeswoman Marian O’Briant emailed, “(BolaWrap) is something that we are looking at for the future but not something that we are going to do right away.”
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said Tuesday his department was hoping to get grant money for the devices before the 2022 fiscal year started.
That didn’t happen, but he’s hoping it might by 2023.
