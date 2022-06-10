The Blount County Public Services Committee elected officers and discussed its role in county government during its first meeting since a 2021 vote reestablished the appeals body.
Members of the committee include Richard Maples, Larry Garner and Tara Rasher, as well as Blount County commissioners Ron French, Tom Stinnett, Mike Akard and Nick Bright. Mike Akard accepted a nomination for the chairman position, while Bright took up the vice-chairman position.
The Blount County Commission resolution that reestablished the committee states that the body needed to be reinstated partially as a result of mounting complaints to the county development department. The subject of those complaints, the resolution reads, are “overgrown and debris laden lots.” Tennessee law says that a dirty lot is one with issues including overgrown grass or weeds, debris, trash or dilapidated structures.
Blount County Development Director Thomas Lloyd said the committee’s format will be similar to appeals boards; it will function much like the county’s board of zoning appeals. The committee’s existence also puts the county into closer compliance with state statute, Lloyd said, and the existence of an appeals mechanism for violators gives the county’s highway department more latitude to act when a lot goes without maintenance.
Following a complaint from a neighbor about a dirty lot, county employees will inspect the area. From that point, the county’s possible actions change based on whether the lot is occupied by its owner or by someone else. The county lacks the authority to clean up or place a lien on a lot that is owner-occupied. However, if it asks the residents of a lot that isn’t owner-occupied to fix a violation, and that violation goes uncorrected, the county can start its own clean-up effort.
If the violation isn’t corrected to the county’s satisfaction, violators can file an appeal with the Public Services Committee. Only if the violation continues and the committee rules against the violator can the county’s attorney file a lien on the property.
In response to a question from French about how the county will address violations on lots that aren’t owner-occupied, Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said, “If it’s not owner-occupied, we’re gonna do certified letters, and we’re gonna do that process, and if we get to the point — and we’ve done it — that we don’t get a reply or anything, we’re going to go clean it up.”
Owners would then need to pay the cost of having the county clean up their lots before they could pay their property taxes, he added. He noted that cleanup costs are “a moving target” at the moment, especially given fuel costs, but would need to shift any financial burden away from the taxpayers supporting county initiatives.
Committee members also asked staff for clarification about the types of judgments they might need to make.
Bright said, “On tall grass, you could have a yard versus a hayfield.” He wondered about the county’s role in such a situation.
“If it’s clearly a hayfield, we’re good,” Lloyd said, noting that agricultural uses were outside the committee’s jurisdiction.
“The main thing that we hope to accomplish through that letter (to the violator) and that process is to open a line of communications with these folks. And if we can do that, we usually get somewhere,” Lloyd commented.
