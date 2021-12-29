For Ariel Michelle Sartin Key, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Key, who turns 30 years old on Jan. 2, was the first baby born in the new year at Blount Memorial Hospital back in 1992. She obviously has no recollection of the momentous event, but she’s heard stories from her aunt and her mother, she told The Daily Times this week.
“I was the new year’s baby by fluke, according to what I was told by my aunt and my mom!” Key said this week. “If it hadn’t been for my mom having an emergency C-section, there was another lady waiting to be induced with twins. My mom and my aunt were on the way to the ER because mom was having labor pains, and my aunt was on crutches, and my mom fell down a hill on the way to the hospital.
“When they got her to the ER, they found my umbilical cord was wrapped around my neck, so they had to do an emergency C-section. From what I’ve been told, the hospital was so busy that night — I’m guessing because of regular New Year’s shenanigans — there were no rooms available, just beds in hallways, but because it was an emergency, they pushed me straight through, basically.”
According to The Daily Times’ annual coverage of Blount County’s Baby New Year, Key was born at 10:59 a.m. Jan. 2 to Susan Sartin of Maryville, weighting 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches. It was a rarity for the first baby of the year to be born so late into it, by childbearing standards — if Susan Sartin had delivered six hours later, Key would have been the latest New Year’s baby in 44 years.
Being the first in 1992, however, came with a prize pack that, looking back, serves as a time capsule for businesses no longer around: a $20 gift certificate from Wynn’s, a vinyl record from Roy’s Record Shop, a gift certificate to Manning’s Kiddie Shop and a “60-count box of Luv’s Deluxe Disposable Diapers from Buddy’s Supermarket,” The Daily Times reported. Other elements of the gift bundle include some recognizable names: flowers from Coulter Florist, a first prescription from Blount Discount Pharmacy and a gift certificate to Foothills Mall.
Key grew up in Maryville and remembers some of those establishments, she said, but over time local growth made it feel too crowded. She and her husband, Charlie, now live in Loudon County with her 10-year-old daughter, Valerie Evangeline Simonds — and on that fateful day of March 29, 2011, when her little girl was born, Key experienced a profound sense of deja vu.
“I was told by seven doctors that I couldn’t have kids, and I was working at the old Shoney’s across from Foothills Mall at the time I was pregnant ... and I tripped and fell,” she said. “I was skittish because I had been told I couldn’t get pregnant, and I wanted them to do an ultrasound at the hospital. Dr. Nancy Garza, my OB/GYN, got them to do it, and it turned out my little girl’s umbilical cord was wrapped twice around her throat as well. Dr. Garza (who still practices in Maryville) literally saved my little girl.”
All’s well that ends well, however, and for Key, while her life is more bucolic now that she lives in Loudon County, she still has close ties to Blount County, and to the newspaper that announced to the world her arrival back in 1992.
“Thirty years ago, I was in The Daily Times newspaper as the new year’s baby, and then about four years ago, I was in The Daily Times again for driving for Blount Taxi, which was voted as the best taxi in Blount County,” she said. “I was in the paper for getting married to my husband, and now I work for The Daily Times as a carrier for Route 114. I’ve been wrapped up in Blount County and The Daily Times since I was born.”
And while she left for a while (she spent five years driving trucks), she’s always come back to this part of East Tennessee. It’s where her family feels most content, where it’s unusual not to run into an old acquaintance at the gas station, where customers along her route delivering copies of the paper showered her with gifts this holiday season that made it one of the best ever.
“I honestly thought Christmas was going to be in shambles this year, but because of my subscribers, it’s been absolutely amazing,” she said. “My daughter’s, my husband’s, everybody’s — it was the best Christmas ever.”
Such amenities are par for the course, however, when growing up in a town where the first baby of the new year is still cause for news coverage and celebration. Key’s birthdays these days don’t look like the parties of her past, when frequenting Two Doors Down in downtown Maryville was a regular occurrence, but given the way in which she came into the world, and the way in which her daughter’s entrance mirrored it, every one is a blessing, she added.
“I prefer the lake or the mountains, just getting away from big goings-on and epic parties,” she said. “Now, we do bonfires in the field over here at the house on the property we bought, where the house is that we’re remodeling. We might invite a few people over, and we just enjoy life with each other.”
