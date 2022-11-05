According to Brian Tonihka, sometimes the best way to help nature along is to set it on fire.
“It’s so important, not only to restore natural habitat, but also for the visitors that come to the Great Smoky Mountains and take a look at all the viewsheds and look at the wildlife, the birds, and for preserving the habitat for the future to come,” he said.
Tonihka is the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Fire Management Zone Fire Management Officer for the National Park Service — a lengthy title that means he’s in charge of managing prescribed burns in over 20 parks across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. This month, he and a team of fire professionals from over a dozen agencies are working in Cades Cove, setting fire to 1,200 acres of fields and tree lines in an effort to mimic natural environmental patterns. Operations officially kicked off Thursday, Nov. 3.
Tonihka, who has been conducting prescribed burns for over 20 years, said fire is one of the best ways to turn the grasses that cover the park into fuel to restore the soil.
“Once you burn that, and bring those nutrients back into the soil, you’ll see that come back up and flourish and bring back some of the natural vegetation,” he said. “It’s kind of a light hand on the land approach.”
Periodic fires also help reduce the severity of naturally occurring wildfires should they arise, he said. Burning the vegetation now means there will be less fuel to combust in the future, and that means shorter and less dangerous fires.
The focus, however, is caring for the land. Burn operations in Cades Cove have long been a regular part of that care, but interference from COVID-19 means this is the first time the area has been burned in two years. The grasses have grown thick, and Tennessee Division of Forestry Area Forester Rick Smith said that can present dangers to staff. Grass, he said, is a uniquely potent fuel for fire.
“With that fuel and wind, it could lap fire right over onto somebody if you’re close,” he said. “You’ve got to leave room for accidents with fire, because if the wind shifts, then you could be in a bad spot.”
One of the ways Tonihka’s team is staying safe this year is by employing new technology. Ordinarily, fire professionals walk along the edges of the area to be burned, spilling a flaming mixture of liquid fuel as they go. Now, the team is utilizing an unmanned aircraft system to help start and monitor the blaze — a drone piloted by NPS Wildland Fire Module Supervisor Jordan Black.
“What this does is it reduces hazard exposure for people on the ground,” he said. “It’s a much safer way to conduct the same operations that we’ve been conducting, and it’s also significantly cheaper than the alternative, which would be a helicopter.”
Black has been piloting drones for the National Park Service since 2019, and in his eyes, drones present unique benefits to prescribed burn operations. The drone is equipped with a special ignition system that allows operators to dispense chemical-filled spheres dubbed “dragon eggs” along a selected route, starting controlled fires from a safe distance. With the addition of both visual and infrared cameras, that means the drone can start controlled blazes at any time of day — especially at night, when it is often too dangerous to have personnel on the ground.
“You can keep people out of those woods, out of those dangerous situations, and still get the job done,” Black said.
Black and his pilot trainee, Patrick Lacienski, are assisting the burn process from a mobile control center, where they have dozens of batteries and chargers to keep the drone in the air almost constantly. A large control screen allows command staff to keep an eye on the fire from above, as well as view hot spots through the infrared camera. The hope is the center will allow command staff to be better informed as they continue burns in the area.
Tonihka and his team burned a 97-acre portion of land near the Abrams Falls Trailhead on Thursday, and plan to continue burning through Nov. 22. This year’s portion is more aggressive than previous years to make up for time lost to the pandemic.
