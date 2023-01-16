With a march starting at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa on Monday, Jan. 16, Blount Countians concluded a long weekend recognizing the legacy of the civil rights leader. During a speech that followed, the Rev. Andrew Baskin told his audience, “We all are standing on someone else’s shoulders, and we need to keep that in mind.”
King’s efforts and his activism laid the foundation for legal racial equality, Baskin said. But, he noted, King and other civil rights activists fought for change — it wasn’t granted to them, but won in the face of violent threats and violent actions.
The march
Ninety-four years and a day after King’s birth — and nearly 55 years after his assassination — his legacy meant many things to the people who marched. To Alycia Coffin, the march represented a tie to her past. She told The Daily Times that her uncle, Frederick Reeves, had marched with King in the ‘60s. The march to the college was the first such event she had attended.
She was there, she said, because, “I believe in the dream. I still believe in the dream.”
At the community center before the march began, Dan McCord said that history — King’s, and that of civil rights activism as a whole —motivated him. Having participated in over a dozen marches to mark King’s life, he opted out of the march Monday for his health, but said that his passion for ensuring equal access to rights was undiminished.
Less emphasized aspects of King’s activism also drew comment from the marchers. Carol Green, a Maryville resident, said that King’s stance against the nuclear arms race of the Cold War resonated with her and fueled her own advocacy against nuclear weapons.
Patrick Barlow held an American flag in support of the marchers in Alcoa, telling The Daily Times that he was in basic training when King was assassinated. “It was a shock to all of us. And it happened in Tennessee,” he said, a fact that has haunted him for over 50 years.
For Fred Taylor, who marched with his son on his shoulders and his daughter in a stroller, walking to the college was a recognition of the past and an example he meant to set. “I want my son to be part of something like this,” he said.
Looking back, ahead
For the march’s grand marshal and president of the Alcoa Blount County NAACP, the Rev. Willa Estell, learning about King’s theology was a means of better understanding “what the coming kingdom of God was about.”
It “allowed me to put my faith into action,” said Estell, now pastor of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Maryville. “Not because of him as a man, but because of him and his faith, and his courage to live out that faith. Not just for a few groups of people, but for humanity as a whole.”
James Baldwin once wrote that “history, as nearly no one seems to know, is not merely something to be read.” It drives action in the present as well. That idea rang true for Baskin, who acknowledged that many of those gathered in a theater at the Clayton Center for the Arts lived through seismic events in U.S. history.
“Many of you sitting here remember the days of Jim Crow. Some of you were the individuals who desegregated Alcoa High School in 1963, who can now say they are the mayor of the city of Alcoa,” he said, referencing Tanya Martin, who last month became the first woman, and the first Black person, to hold that seat.
He continued, saying, “I know sometimes talking to people in places like Blount County, you say, ‘Well, we didn’t have police dogs, and we didn’t have fire hoses, and we didn’t have electric cattle prods. But talk to those individuals about the mental abuse that they suffered when they desegregated those schools.”
The Ku Klux Klan burned crosses in Alcoa too, commented Baskin, who graduated from Alcoa High School in 1969 and now is professor emeritus at Berea College.
King’s legacy is a living one, according to Baskin, and it can help fuel the present-day struggle for justice.
Citing King’s 1968 Drum Major Instinct speech, Baskin called for a recognition that people are flawed. Despite their flaws, he said, they can achieve greatness through service to others. “Everybody in here can be great, because everybody in here can serve,” he said.
Awarding service
Recognizing past services to the community and attempting to encourage future service were themes throughout the program. Before Baskin’s remarks, and after them, two people received awards for their actions and interest in helping others. DENSO Manufacturing TN Inc. presented Emma Ray, a Heritage High School senior, with the 2023 MLK Scholarship for a 500-word essay she’d written.
King’s legacy, Ray said, is one of “standing up to injustices around him,” and inspired her to find her own ways of standing up.
Loren Riddick, an Alcoa-based mortgage lender, was given the Anthony Dunn Community Service Award for his work with youth, for providing free basketball camps and for improving community basketball courts.
