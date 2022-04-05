Watching the horrors that have taken place in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion hasn’t been easy for those who have following the news from afar. But for Olesia Perista Hirche, a native of Ukraine and an East Tennessee resident for the past seven years, it’s been especially painful.
Hirche is married to Everett Hirche, who was raised in Maryville and is the son of Blount County residents Bob and Susan Hirche, works alongside her husband as an account manager at an East Tennessee-based company, ICMAS. It specializes in selling scientific instruments that include electron microscopes and support instrumentation for electron microscopy.
Not surprisingly, her attention has been focused on the destruction done to her homeland since the start of the hostilities in late February. Although she’s been living in the U.S. since 2015, she still has family and friends living in Ukraine, including her mother and father, her sister Natalia, her brother-in-law, Yura, two nephews who are 7 and 14 years old, and multiple other relatives and friends who live throughout the country and in Russia as well.
“They are safe for now, and most of them decided to stay and support their town and country, assisting a lot of refugees from places that have been destroyed or occupied,” Hirche said. “However they hear the sounds of siren multiple times during the day and night, which forces them to move to shelters for their own safety. “They’ve lived in fear every second for over a month.”
The war has impacted her family in other ways as well. Her father has cancer but is unable to get any treatment due to the disruption the war has caused. Yura, her brother-in-law, is assisting the military. “For me and many others, this is not about politics, it’s about being human,” said Hirche, who lives with her husband, young daughter Eva Aleksandra and the family dog Cooper in Knoxville. “None of us ever imagined that this nightmare, with all its tragedy, horror and disaster would occur. Those of us who are living in the U.S. but originally from Ukraine have been sick since the invasion began on February 23rd. We have a very hard time keeping up with our daily routines because our minds are focused on the terror inflected on the people of Ukraine. We watch the news constantly, try to keep in touch with our friends and family, and helping as much as we can from a distance.”
She said that she’s horrified by the toll its taken on her country, noting that the Ukraine has been an independent nation former than 30 years.
“More than eight million Ukrainians are displaced, while more than four million have fled Ukraine,” she said. “There have been thousands of civilian deaths due to military attacks on homes, theaters, shelters, buses and cars, even as people flee for their safety. Over 160 children have been killed, and more than 260 wounded. We are all united when it comes to the death of innocent people, especially children. Our hearts bleed while watching what is happening there.”
Hirche said that the disruption has had an effect on every aspect of life. Over 1500 children are forced to sleep in underground metro stations in order to find a safe sanctuary from the bombing. In addition, 869 educational institutions were damaged and 83 destroyed. Nearly 14,300 miles of roads and 273 bridges are ruined. The besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, with over 100,000 people still requiring evacuation. The populations of many other towns and cities are also threatened and unable to evacuate and escape.
She said that the atrocities that were uncovered on April 2 after the Russians retreated proved especially painful. “We hear the stories of the survivors,” she said. “The hell they went through there is unspeakable. We are grieving. The brutality of war crimes is unbelievable. It has to stop.”
Hirche herself is very well familiar with the territory on both sides of the Ukrainian/Russian border. “My sister and I were military brats,” she said. “I was born in Moldova, but later we lived in Sudzha, Buryatia and the USSR. After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, we moved to Lubny in the Poltava region of Ukraine, which is just a few hours from Kyiv. That’s where are my mom’s roots are and where I grew up. My first language is Russian and later I learned Ukrainian and English.”
Olesia and Everett have been back to Ukraine several times in the past several years. “We were lucky to spend some time there last year there, so Eva met her Ukrainian family, and got to know the culture and language,” she said. “The plan was to have a family reunion this summer in Odesa by the black sea, and I still hope to be able to go.”
Despite the distance that separates them, Hirche and the East Tennessee Ukrainian community are doing their best to help those back home. “From the beginning, with help from our U.S. family and friends, we started to wire money directly to my sister,” she said. “One hundred percent of the money we collect is going to fund the Volunteer Civilian Militia, as well as the displaced Ukrainians who have such desperate needs. The funds can provide supplies, food and medications for the soldiers, as well as batteries, blankets, personal hygiene products, diapers, fuel, and more. We have collected over $10,000 so far. All the prayers and contributions show us there’s no end to the kindness of Americans.”
Hirche said that Lubny currently has phone, bank, utility services and PayPal. She posted pictures of the items that have been purchased through local donations on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/alesia.perista/
Contributions can be donated directly to https://www.venmo.com/u/Ole sia-Hirche or paypal.me/ OlesiaHirche.
Other Ukrainian expatriates are helping the effort as well. “Olga Mallicoat is one of the local activists who is originally from Odessa and who now lives in Morristown,” Hirche said. “Her group of volunteers created a nonprofit organization for Ukrainians in Knoxville, and surrounding areas, so that companies and businesses can do deductible donations.”
That group is collecting donations and sending humanitarian help directly to Ukraine. They can be found at https://www.aid toukraineusa.com/.
Other websites that allow people to contribute include https://www.nashvillewithukraine.com/and https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site/help-translate/local-ve/us
“The above options are for those who are willing to help and don’t know the best way,” Hirche said. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love and support you are showing for the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and survival.”
