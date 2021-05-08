The focus at Honaker Field was on the fantastical.
Maryville College on Saturday afternoon held its commencement for the Class of 2020, a fantasy turned reality a year after graduates originally were supposed to walk the stage, but couldn’t due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class of 2021 commencement ceremony will be held today in the same location.
Speaker William T. Bogart, the college’s president emeritus who also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree on Saturday, played on that fantasy tone during the 3:30 p.m. ceremony Saturday. He compared J. R. R. Tolkien’s classic novel “The Lord of the Rings” to the reality graduates are experiencing.
“Bilbo’s farewell party is just the opening chapter in a very long book,” Bogart told those in attendance, referring to the novel’s plot. “And today’s commencement celebration is not only the end of the story of your time as a student here, but, more importantly, the beginning of the rest of the exciting adventure of the book of your life.”
Bogart’s address was even titled “A Long-Expected Party,” a nod to the novel’s first chapter. He spoke to a socially distanced crowd in spaced-out chairs; attendees were required to wear masks.
Graduates were issued a limited number of tickets to distribute to guests for the ceremony, which also was livestreamed through Maryville College’s website.
Maryville College Executive Director for Marketing and Communications Karen Eldridge said she didn’t know the exact number of graduates who walked the stage Saturday, but the college was expecting 125 and she heard the actual number was “pretty close” to that figure.
Class President Jordon Muse opened the ceremony by noting the strengths his peers showcased during a challenging year.
“We have people (in our class) that are doing great things, and that doesn’t surprise me at all,” Muse said. “Because I know that this class is resilient. This class is strong. And this class is going to persevere.”
Maryville College President Bryan F. Coker echoed that sentiment while speaking to the crowd.
“To the Class of 2020, nonetheless, you have persevered,” Coker said.
Aside from his “The Lord of the Rings” theme, Bogart spoke of continuing education even after graduation, and to the decisions people make as they carve out their own stories.
“One of the hallmarks of a liberal arts education is that we keep adding to it,” Bogart said. “So if you think graduating from Maryville College is the end of your education, be assured that it is not.”
“In making choices about our own stories and about how we relate to others, the key is to discern wisely,” Bogart added.
Current graduates weren’t the only ones honored Saturday.
Former Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, an MC alumnus, also received an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree during the ceremony. Taylor graduated from the college in 1970 with a degree in biology and was Maryville’s mayor for 12 years.
Taylor gave a shortened commencement address last year in a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020.
“(Taylor) illustrates how the liberal arts education here prepares people to accomplish whatever they wish to do in life. ... His dedication to our community is simply unparalleled,” Coker said.
Assistant Professor of Psychology Nikki Hilton on Saturday was announced as the 2020 Outstanding Teacher Award recipient, with Professor of Biology Drew Crain tabbed the runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.