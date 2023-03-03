Modern lines curve from furniture in the visitor center of DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Building 101 to the straight edges of shiny hardware and wire-heavy robotics inside its production plant. Until about five years ago, the large manufacturer off Robert C. Jackson Drive produced vehicle parts with mechanical equipment unlike its newfound, slick and software-heavy hardware for electric vehicle parts.
Not all of the space is modernized, yet. In the areas that are, employees or guests wear hats with hairnets, elastic covers over soles that aren’t specialized and walk through an air shower before entering the manufacturing space, or “electronic clean room.”
Newly named President of Maryville operations, Chuntao Ye has watched the plant’s transformation over the years as he, too, adjusted his knowledge. Ye said when he first got into the field around 1990, he focused on the mechanical engineering side of manufacturing.
Having been first employed at a Ford assembly plant in Michigan, he said he jumped the opportunity to move farther south in more moderate weather when DENSO offered him a job. A graduate of Tennessee Tech University, Ye said he was familiar with the area and knew it was a comfortable place to live.
Traveling from Cookeville to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, he said he passed through Maryville many times for recreational trips.
Personal interests for the location aside — access to hiking, nature photography, pretty settings for flying a drone — Ye said DENSO’s priority for long-term planning is what attracted him to the company.
He has worked within DENSO since 1992 and talks about operations with a deep familiarity recognized by someone who understands the acronyms or someone who doesn’t.
ICE to CASE, Ye said, is the ongoing transformation of DENSO operations, Internal Combustion Engine products to Connected Autonomous Shared Electrification products.
Building 101, attached to the visitor’s center, was where Ye said he started working three decades ago. He knows the ins and outs of the building, from the office cubicles to the large warehouse wrapped in white tarp and smelling of older mechanics.
New-age roboticsThe plant in Building 101 is currently transforming from starter and alternator production to electric inverters for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.
As part of the manufacturer’s transformation to production of electric vehicle parts and safety systems, DENSO is making the most of space it already has — 2.6 million square feet or enough room to simultaneously host 175 football games — by rearranging operations.
“We really don’t have a lot of external work being done around the transformation,” Director of DENSO’s electrification division Mark Johnson said. “However, there is a lot of internal work, internal things that have to be done to get this facility ready for electrification.”
He explained two production lines in Building 101 are unique because they were the first within global DENSO to use certain new technology. Generally, he said the Japanese company innovates in Japan, then brings technology over seas into American manufacturing plants.
“We’re taking a whole shell of a building, and we’re basically developing rooms inside of that that has a clean room type environment,” Johnson said. Floors don’t pick up static and something as small as a loose hair could create a larger issue.
Renovations have been ongoing for several years since DENSO announced in 2017 that the company would invest $1 billion in the Maryville location and hire 1,000 new employees. Across Tennessee, DENSO director of communications David Lazar said the company employs over 6,500, including a joint venture with Toyota Boshoku Corporation in Jackson, Tenn.
Originally a four year plan, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain challenges arose soon after the announcement. But Ye said the company is still on track to complete the transformation.
Most recently DENSO received a county permit for $1.8 million worth in building renovations. Building 204, opened in 2018, is now also full with new technology.
With two goals in mind — green and peace of mind — DENSO is approaching each from varying angles. By 2035, the company wants to reach carbon neutrality, meaning it nets zero emissions into the environment.
Its technology transformation saves on emissions, Ye said, and it creates a safer work environment for employees, less injuries and “peace of mind.” Newly manufactured vehicle parts are also intended to make driving safer and environmentally cleaner.
