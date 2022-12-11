For those used to a library as a place where a too-loud laugh can earn a stern ‘Shush!’ from librarians, the idea of listening to opera amid its shelves and stacks might seem surprising. But Caitlin Bolden, trained mezzo-soprano and director of artistic administration with Knoxville Opera, says that it’s a bit of a tradition. As it’s done in the past, the Blount County Public Library will host a holiday performance from the opera company Thursday, Dec. 15.
Kathleen Christy, Adult Services Manager at BCPL, helped arrange the performance. She told The Daily Times that the library has held the free concert “several times.” In past years, audience numbers have ranged from 100 to 200, and Christy noted that she expects similar turnout Thursday.
“The performance has always been well received, and they always provide joyful, resounding music. It’s always of beautiful quality,” she commented. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to hear the opera at our lovely library.”
She credited the Blount County Friends of the Library for its help with the programming, noting that the support organization paid for the event.
The performance will start at 7 p.m. and run for approximately an hour and 15 minutes. Four of the performers — Bolden, Jacqueline Brecheen, John Overholt and Jacob Lay — will sing musical compositions in languages including Hebrew, French, Italian and English. They’ll be accompanied on piano by Elizabeth Moore.
“It’s a medley of carols, really,” Bolden said of the upcoming program.
“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and other conventions of the holiday carol genre will all feature in the performance, blending with pieces such as “Who Has Kindled These Lights,” a Hanukkah song. There will also be a singalong portion to the show, though audience members don’t have to join in unless they’re comfortable doing so.
All of the music will be performed in a “big, operatic style,” she said. She noted that Thursday will also be the first time the members of the quartet will sing together publicly.
While opera is sometimes viewed as an unusual pastime, Bolden said that it’s just another part of the musical tradition of the East Tennessee region.
“Music is part of our bones in East Tennessee. Opera is just a different branch of that,” she commented.
The Thursday show will be the last of the opera company’s holiday performances for the year, she said.
