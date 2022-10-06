Neighborly Books, a new addition to Maryville’s revitalized downtown, formally opened its doors at 106 E. Broadway this past Wednesday. The store hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked its official opening.
Although the store has been in business since July 21, Wednesday’s event offered an opportunity for local business leaders and other members of the community to meet the owners, enjoy coffee and light snacks, view rows of shelves lined with books, games and various novelty items.
Several dozen people were on hand when the doors, festooned with green and white ribbons, opened just before 10 am.
As the festivities got underway, the store’s owner, Laurie Meier, told those in attendance that she was overwhelmed by the response to her new business.
“This is an example of the support and encouragement we’ve had from this community,” she said just prior to cutting a ceremonial ribbon. She said that despite the fact she initially had her own questions and concerns about how the new business would fare, the was impressed by what she termed “the energy” she had witnessed in Maryville.
“I love seeing how it’s grown and changing,” she said. “We really enjoy the community and meeting so many people.”
In that regard, Meier also shared some of the comments she had received over the past few months. Several people told her that a bookstore was exactly what Maryville needed. She quoted one customer as saying “This is beautiful. It’s just what we needed.” She also referred to someone who said, “It looks like how Maryville feels.” Another person told her, “You have no idea how important this is to our city.”
“I love that,” Meier said.
Although Meier had never owned a business before, she said that the idea of opening a bookstore came to her 20 years ago. An avid reader herself — she wore a button that said “Books are my happy place” — she began to research the possibilities by searching internet sites that offered instructions on how to open a book store.
There she found training guides that she scoured in their entirety, covering such essential topics as marketing, where to find fixtures, and coming up with a business plan.
“I read them in their entirety,” she said. “At first, I said to myself, no way am I going to learn all this, but eventually with the help of mentors from the Service Corps of Retired Executives, I was given advice and consultation that educated me on the options I needed to know. I researched it all to death.”
She also thanked the Blount Partnership and the Maryville Downtown Association for their help and guidance in putting her plans in place.
The building Neighborly Books occupies has a varied history, including being a location for a boutique, law offices and the headquarters for the Community Arts Council of Blount County.
However, once Meier signed the lease at the beginning of May, she wasted no time in getting the store ready for opening. It was no small task to get everything in place.
She said that the book shelves arrived on June 28, but because they had to be properly balanced, the work wasn’t completed until July 4, two days before 200 boxes of books were delivered. Three weeks later, the store opened its doors.
For now, Meier manages the store entirely on her own, including sales, marketing, social media and responsibility for maintaining the inventory.
Nevertheless, she thanked her husband Mike and her family for their support, and for managing the store when she was forced to take time off to care for her ailing mother. Mike still assists on Saturdays.
For his part, Mike said he was very proud of his wife for what she had accomplished.
“This is all her,” he said between taking care of customers and helping to oversee the activity. “I’m so happy she had the chance to live her dream.”
The couple moved to Maryville four and a half years ago when Mike was transferred here by Cirrus, an aviation company that employs him as a flight trainer.
“I remember we were walking down the street and when we saw the storefront, we said this would be perfect for a new business,” he said.
Jessica Hahn, director of Membership for the Blount Partnership, concurred. “This new business helps bring life to downtown,” she said. “It’s a perfect place for families to come and share a safe space. It also adds diversity, and that’s what Blount County is all about.”
The diversity — and variety — was evident in the various subjects and categories that Neighborly Books shares on its shelves. Aside from an entire room devoted to children’s books and young adult readers, the store’s offerings includes romance, fantasy, mystery, thrillers, cookbooks, biographies, histories, hobbies, fiction and nonfiction.
Later that evening, the celebration continued with an appearance by Maryville author William J. Carl III, who signed copies of his new mystery thriller “Assassin’s Manuscript.” In addition, musician Jay Clark performed his original songs for those in attendance.
Carl described his novel as a mystery that takes place in East Tennessee, with a narrative that spans Cairo, London, Washington D.C., Moscow, Rome, the Sinai peninsula, Germany, Toronto and Jerusalem. “It’s a swashbuckling Dan Brown meets Daniel Silva type story,” he said in an email. “Alex Haley, the author of ‘Roots,’ is the one who told me I should write a novel 30 years ago, so I did, but I’ve just now published it. As a result, I dedicated the book to Alex.”
