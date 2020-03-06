For a fragile, tiny, helpless cub, there is nothing better than the love and care that comes from a mama bear.
Curators at Appalachian Bear Rescue know that. They take in injured, sick or orphaned black bear cubs and provide the best medical care to give them a second chance at life back in the wild.
On Friday morning, Ramsay, bear No. 300 taken in at ABR, got a new mom and siblings after an attempt to foster him was successful. He was placed inside a den with a mother bear and her two cubs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Ramsay was rescued from a different den where he was found alone with a sibling that had died. He had to be removed to give him a chance at survival.
"The little bear now has a new family," said Dana Dodd, executive director for ABR Friday afternoon. He was placed inside a large backpack with hand warmers and blankets for the journey to the den, she said.
Ryan Williamson with Great Smoky Mountains National Park carried Ramsay to the entrance to the den. He quietly placed the tiny guy just inside the lip of the den and scurried away before mama bear knew he was there.
"It only took seconds before you could see her nose out of the den," Dodd said. She then scooped him up to join her family.
It was on Feb. 28 that Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officials, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and ABR stepped into action to help Ramsay, a 3-pound cub born in mid-January.
That was in Kentucky, and Ramsay, named for the retiring veterinarian, Dr. Ed Ramsay who treated him at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, was then taken to ABR in Townsend. He immediately took to the bear milk replacement curators fed him and shows signs of being a strong little guy. But from the time ABR rescued him, it was their hope to find a mama bear in the wild who would care for him as if he was her own.
There was an attempt to find the cub a 'foster family' in Kentucky but it was not to be.
On Friday morning, ABR curator Coy Blair took Ramsay into Great Smoky Mountains National Park to try to foster him with a female in a den who has two cubs of her own, one male and one female. They knew there was a mother there because she is part of a research study and was equipped with a GPS tracking monitor.
Blair talked with an expert who has been successful fostering bear cubs in Louisiana before making the trek to the den in the national park.
Kentucky Wildlife officials as well as Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, GSMNP and ABR coordinated on this effort.
Two bears were fostered in 2002
ABR has successfully fostered other bears in the past, including two back in March 2002 that were orphaned due to a forest fire in Cocke County. They were appropriately named Ember and Ash. The foster was succcessful.The cubs were introduced to two different dens.
Dodd said there are two ways they can introduce a tiny bear cub into a new den. The first is to immobilize the mother in the den. While she is sleeping, curators place Vicks Vaporub on the new cub and the ones in the den. When mama bear wakes up, she smells the mixture on all of the cubs and bathes them, accepting them as hers.
Or, they can delicately place the cub at the entrance to the den and see if the mama bear will notice him and think one of her cubs is trying to leave the den. The hope is she will go to the cub and bring him inside.
Local officials chose to quietly place this tiny cub at the den with the sow and her two cubs, Dodd said. It worked like a charm.
Ramsay is the 300th bear taken in by ABR since it began back in 1996. Currently there are four bears wintering there. They are the Louisiana twins, Beignet and Boudreaux and another bear from that same state, named Balthazar, of King B for short. Jessamine was brought here from South Carolina. All of them are expected to be taken back to their native states and released sometime soon.
Though ABR has received cubs during thie months when mother bears and cubs are still in dens, we have not had the oportunity to foster a neonate cub since 2002," Dodd said. "For the past seven to eight years, ABR has worked closely with TWRA, GSMNP abnd wldlife officials from surrounding states to develop relationships and opportunities to foster the very young cubs. We acknowledge that on our very best day we are no comparison to a mother bear."
Agency officials from across the region participate in the Southern Appalachian Black Bear Study as well as the Eastern Black Bear Workshop. These efforts, Dodd said, allow for sharing ideas and best practices along with agency coordination and partnership.
"This was the best possible outcome for this little bear," Dodd said. "It took everybody working together."
